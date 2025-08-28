Witness appeal after man shot in Dublin

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward following a shooting in Dublin.

A man was shot in the incident, which happened near the Corduff Shopping Centre on Tuesday, August 26.

“At approximately 4.40pm, a male sustained injuries during the course of a shooting incident near the Corduff Shopping Centre at Blackcourt Avenue,” the police force said in a statement.

“The man, aged in his 40s, was taken from the scene for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening,” they added.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any persons or road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 4.20pm and 5.20pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statemenyt.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” they add.