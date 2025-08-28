Witness appeal after man shot in Dublin
News

Witness appeal after man shot in Dublin

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward following a shooting in Dublin.

A man was shot in the incident, which happened near the Corduff Shopping Centre on Tuesday, August 26.

Garda are investigating a shooting in Corduff, Dublin

“At approximately 4.40pm, a male sustained injuries during the course of a shooting incident near the Corduff Shopping Centre at Blackcourt Avenue,” the police force said in a statement.

“The man, aged in his 40s, was taken from the scene for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening,” they added.

The incident happeend near the Corduff Shopping Centre at Blackcourt Avenue

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any persons or road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 4.20pm and 5.20pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statemenyt.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” they add.

See More: Appeal, Dublin, Shooting, Witness

Related
News 1 month ago

Renewed appeal for information on anniversary of unsolved murder of Linda Evans Christian

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 month ago

Family ‘anxious’ for answers as anniversary of unsolved murder of Paul Byrne falls

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 months ago

Renewed appeal 14 years after man killed in hit and run while walking home from night out

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 20 hours ago

Net migration to Ireland drops but sharp rise from the US

By: Mark Murphy

Travel 1 day ago

An A-Z of Belfast’s attractions

By: Mal Rogers

Business 1 day ago

Risks and rewards for workers in upcoming pay transparency rules

By: Mark Murphy

Culture 1 day ago

Festival boasting 250 events will celebrate 'shared love of history' in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Detectives appeal for information on ‘brutal’ murder of Sean Small

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 1 day ago

Trailer released for Daniel Day-Lewis’ latest film which marks his son's directorial debut

By: Fiona Audley