Witness appeal after teenage motorcyclist dies in horror crash on Irish road

GARDAÍ are appealing for the public to come forward after a teenager was killed in a horror collision in Co. Mayo.

Officers in Castlebar have asked anyone who witnessed the fatal single-vehicle collision to come forward.

The incident happened at around 5pm yesterday (March 13) when a motorcycle crashed at Cloonkeen near Castlebar on the R309.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The road at the crash site has been closed, and local diversions are in operation while Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene.

The local Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination is due to be arranged.

“Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of the collision to come forward,” they state.

“Additionally, road users with camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, who were in the vicinity at the time are urged to provide this footage to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station at 094 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.