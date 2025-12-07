Woman and young boy confirmed dead following Co. Offaly house fire

A WOMAN and a young boy have died following a house fire in Co. Offaly.

After responding to the incident in the Edenderry area last night, gardaí said they believed there were fatalities at the scene.

They have since confirmed two people have passed away, while a third person is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

"Very sad news relating to house fire in Edenderry, it is now being reported that people have lost their lives," said Carol Nolan, independent TD for Offaly.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and community. This is just heartbreaking and devastating news."

Gardaí said they are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the fire, which occurred at a domestic residence in Castleview Park at around 7.45pm.

"An Garda Síochána can confirm two fatalities as a result of this house fire," read a statement from gardaí.

"A female, aged 60 years, and a young boy were fatally injured.

"A second female, aged in her 50s, is receiving treatment for serious injuries at a hospital in the Midlands.

"Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for witnesses to come forward."

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any garda station.