News

Woman arrested after man dies following incident in house in Carlow

A WOMAN has been arrested by gardaí investigating the death of a man in Carlow.

Officers were called to reports of an incident at a house on New Oak Estate in Carlow town at around 11.40pm on Monday, October 21.

There they found an unresponsive man with serious injuries.

The 30-year-old was treated by paramedics before being taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he later died.

A woman was arrested in the Carlow town area a short time later in connection with the incident.

She is being held at a Co. Carlow garda station.

The police force has appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward,

Anyone with camera footage, including dashcam recordings from road users in the New Oak Estate and nearby areas around the time of the incident, is also asked to make themselves known.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” the force states.

