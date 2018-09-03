Woman arrested following drug seizure on M50
News

Woman arrested following drug seizure on M50

Drugs were found in a vehicle amounting to the value of half a million euro.

Gardaí have seized drugs and arrested a 26 year old female in an operation in Dublin this evening, Monday 3rd September, 2018.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale of illegal drugs in Dublin, Gardaí from the Drugs and Organized Crime Bureau stopped and searched a vehicle on the M50, Blanchardtown at approximately 6p.m.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized cannabis herb (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €500,000.

The driver of the car, was arrested as part of this investigation and is currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

