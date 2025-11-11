Christmas gifts for travel lovers

Looking for the perfect present for a travel lover? From clever travel tech and cleverly designed luggage to books that inspire wanderlust, these stylish festive gifts are perfect for those who love to explore and make every journey that bit more special. MARIA BOYLE reports

For travel tech lovers….

BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Travel Pad

The award-winning Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Travel Pad is perfect for the tech-savvy traveller who wants to charge their iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods all at once without having to the need to pack multiple plugs and wires.

With a foldable, compact design, it comes with interchangeable plug tips for the U.S., UK, EU, AU, and China in a handy case.

Price £129.99 / €139.99

Link to purchase https://www.belkin.com/uk/p/3-in-1-magnetic-wireless-charging-travel-pad-with-qi2-15w/WIZ024hqBK.html

For the adventurer....

Antler Discovery Backpack

The Antler Discovery Backpack is practical and stylish. With a 28-litre capacity, it’s perfect for travellers on the go. Lightweight and durable, it features a padded laptop compartment, internal organisers, and a back sleeve for attaching to luggage. It makes a great gift for the eco-conscious too given it is made from fully recycled, water-resistant materials and comes with Antler’s lifetime warranty.

Price £140 / € 170

Link to purchase https://antler.com/products/discovery-backpack-meadow-purple?

For cosmetic queens….

Packing toiletries can be challenging the best of times but The White Company has come up with an ingenious design: a lightweight, Saffiano leather fold out make-up case. With two large compartments, central zip pocket and elasticated side pockets, the case lays out flat when opened, enabling travellers to easily find what they are looking for while keeping products neatly in one place.

Price £69 / €90

Link to purchase https://www.thewhitecompany.com/uk/Saffiano-Leather-Fold-Out-Make-Up-Case/p/A12509?swatch=Almond

For style setters……

There is nothing worse than losing rings and earrings while travelling and having to rummage through bags and secret storage places. For an easy way to store jewellery on the go, this compact leather oval travel case has a cleverly designed interior, which includes ring rolls, two elasticated pockets and an earring holder on the inside lid. Perfect to pack in a carry-on bag, knowing jewels are safe and secure.

Price £49 / €64

Link to purchase https://www.thewhitecompany.com/uk/Saffiano-Leather-Oval-Travel-Jewellery-Case/p/A12516?swatch=Hot%20Chocolate

For music lovers and noise avoiders….

Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones

Noise-cancelling headphones can improve any travels, whether they're blocking out a snoring plane neighbour or immersing you in movie after movie while travelling. One of the best options available at the moment is Sony’s WH-1000XM6 headphones, which scooped What Hi-Fi?’s best headphones winner for 2025 . The ‘over the ear’ headphones were co-created with world-renowned mastering engineers and deliver studio-level precision. Having tried them on a recent long-haul trip, they were lightweight, compact and very portable thanks to their folding design and compact carrying case. Boasting up to 30 hours of continuous music playback with noise cancellation on, and 40 hours with it off, they can survive even the longest journey and are available in black, midnight blue and platinum silver.

Price £399 / €470

For those who prefer something smaller, there’s also the Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds. Featuring powerful, noise cancelling technology, in a lighter design, they are the great for travellers who want a pocket-friendly option. The earbuds’ shape is designed to perfectly match the human ear with an ergonomic design for a more stable fit, so no need to worry about them falling out while racing around the airport or a new city. Available in Smoky Pink, Black, Platinum Silver.

Price: £219.00 / €319.99

For travel-ready hydration ….

Designed for active travellers, the Chilly’s Series 2 Flip 500ml bottle has an easy-carry loop and sports flip lid, ensuring you stay hydrated effortless whether sightseeing, hiking or rushing through the airport. Drinks stay cold for up to 24 hours thanks to its double-walled insulation, and, like all Chilly’s bottles, it can be personalised with initials or a name for an extra-special touch. If tight on space, there is also a Chilly’s 350ml compact, leak-proof water bottle which can also keep drinks hot for up to 12 hours.

Link https://www.chillys.com/en-ie/products/whale-flip-bottle

Price £42 or €50 Chilly’s Series 2 Flip 500 ml bottle /

Link https://www.chillys.com/en-ie/products/cobrand-bottle-series-2-whale?variant=52556700418371

Price £28 or €33 for Chilly’s 350ml water bottle

For inspiration for you next trip…

100 Weekends in Europe

Perfect for anyone craving a dose of wanderlust, this beautifully curated guide from Lonely Planet offers a year’s worth of short European escapes. From the vineyards of Piedmont to the châteaux of the Loire Valley, it features 100 itineraries complete with local insights, travel tips, and evocative photography. A wonderful present for both travel planners and weekend explorers.

Price £25 / €31.95

Link https://shop.lonelyplanet.com/products/100-weekends-in-europe

Culture: The Leading Hotels of the World (Phaidon Monacelli)

A visual and editorial masterpiece, Culture highlights the world’s most exceptional hotels across 80 countries. The 304-page hardback book explores the rich tapestry of design, heritage, and storytelling behind these iconic properties. Bound in an elegant Moroccan-blue cover, it’s a keepsake that will inspire journeys for years to come and makes a great gift for design aficionados and globetrotters who like the finer things in life.

Price £54.95 / €62.95

Link https://www.phaidon.com/products/culture-the-leading-hotels-of-the-world/

OR https://www.amazon.co.uk/Culture-Leading-Hotels-Spencer-Bailey/dp/1580936849

For junior travellers….

My First Lift-the-Flap Dinosaur Atlas

For little travellers with big imaginations, this interactive atlas is bursting with colour and fun facts. It introduces children aged three to five years old to the world of dinosaurs — from mighty T-Rexes to gentle diplodocuses — and reveals where these prehistoric giants once roamed. With over 50 lift-the-flap surprises, it’s a gift that offers a fun and fascinating first guide to these incredible creatures.

Price £11.99 / €14.95

Link https://shop.lonelyplanet.com/products/my-first-lift-the-flap-dinosaur-atlas?_pos=3&_sid=8672cc5cb&_ss=r