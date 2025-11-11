Attack on two men being treated as ‘homophobic hate crime’

AN ATTACK on two men in Derry is being treated as a homophobic hate crime.

The incident happened near the city’s Peace Bridge at around midnight on Saturday, November 8.

Two men were reportedly attacked just after 11.30am.

“These males had made their way onto the Peace Bridge and been assaulted within the vicinity,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“One of the males sustained a head injury, while the other male sustained facial and hand injuries,” the police force added.

Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene.

“The incident is being investigated as a homophobic hate crime,” the PSNI said.

“As police continue with their enquiries to establish the circumstances around this incident, they appeal to anyone with information, or relevant footage which could assist enquiries to contact them on 101, quoting reference CW 1707 of 08/11/25,” they added.