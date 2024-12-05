Woman arrested over alleged data breach at Irish utility company

A WOMAN has been arrested in connection with an alleged data breach at a utilities company in Ireland.

Gardaí have confirmed that they arrested the woman, who is aged in her 20s, as part of an investigation into “a potential data breach at a national utility service provider”.

The woman was arrested on Monday, December 2 and is currently being held at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

“The potential breach was identified in 2023 by Gardaí attached to the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau, who referred the matter to our colleagues in the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau for investigation,” the police force said in a statement.

“An Garda Síochána immediately contacted and continue to liaise with the affected utility company,” they added.

Investigations are ongoing.