Woman dies after getting hit by articulated lorry while walking on motorway in Kildare

A WOMAN has sadly died after she was struck by an articulated lorry on the motorway near Kildare.

The tragic incident occurred yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 22 September, at around 12.30pm.

It is understood the victim, a female pedestrian aged in her 40s, was struck by the lorry on the M7 between Junction 12 Newbridge and Junction 13 Kildare.

She suffered serious injuries in the incident.

The emergency services were immediately called, and both paramedics and gardaí attended the scene.

The woman was rushed via ambulance to University Hospital Tallaght, but her injuries were too great and she sadly passed away in hospital.

The scene of the incident has been examined by Gardaí from the Technical Bureau but the road has since reopened to traffic.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána appealed for any witnesses to the the collision to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were driving in the area at the time, and who may have dash-cam footage of the tragic incident, to make this footage available to investigating officers.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations into the woman's death continue.