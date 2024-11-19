Woman dies following collision where two pedestrians were hit

A WOMAN has died following a collision in west Belfast which left two pedestrians injured.

On Saturday, November 9 two people who were walking in the Hannahstown Hill area at around 6.50pm were struck by a car which was involved in a two-vehicle collision.

“Police received a report, shortly after 6.50pm, that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle in the Hannahstown Hill area,” Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services and established that the vehicle had been involved in a collision with the pedestrians and a second vehicle.

"Sadly, one of the pedestrians, a female in her 70’s, later died from her injuries in hospital,” Insp Adair confirmed yesterday (November 18).

"The second female pedestrian received treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening, while the vehicle drivers were uninjured.”

Officers have urged anyone with information or any witnesses to the collision come forward.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage of the vehicles involved - a silver Volkswagen Tiguan and a grey Ford Kuga, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1355 of 09/11/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/,” they state.