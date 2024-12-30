Woman in her 80s dies in Co. Clare collision

A WOMAN in her 80s has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Clare.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at around 2pm on Sunday on the R473 at Kilcarroll, near Kilrush.

The woman, who was the driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, while no other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.