Woman injured after man with baseball bat smashes windows at home in Co. Down

A WOMAN has been left with facial injuries after a man armed with a baseball bat smashed in the windows of a house in Co. Down.

Police are appealing for information after the incident in Lenaderg, near Banbridge on Monday, April 24.

Sergeant Murray said: “It was reported just after 8.10pm that a number of windows at a property in the Dandy Row area had been smashed by a man with a baseball bat.

“He was described as being ‘well-built’ and wearing a grey hooded top.”

They added: “One woman, aged in her fifties, who was in the property at the time sustained a facial injury while a second woman and a man, aged in their seventies and eighties were thankfully, physically uninjured.

“All three have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.”

The PSNI team investigating the incident are urging members of the public who may have information that could assist them to make contact.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a black estate-type vehicle with a number of occupants in the area at the time,” Sgt Murray said.

“We would also appeal to anyone who may have any information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1962 of 24/4/23.”