Young man dies in hospital following Co. Cork collision

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses after a young man died in hospital following a road traffic collision in Co. Cork.

The collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred at around 11.50pm on Friday at Little Island.

The pedestrian, a male aged in his late teens, was taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital.

"He has since been declared deceased," read a statement from gardaí today.

"Forensic Collision investigators attended the scene of the incident and an examination took place.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward."

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 11pm and midnight on Friday, April 17 are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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