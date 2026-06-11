‘Extensive damage’ caused as ATM stolen in early hours robbery

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after an ATM was stolen from a building in Cork.

The cash dispensing machine was stolen from a building in Little Island at around 1.30am on June 10.

“Extensive damage was caused to the building during the course of this incident,” a garda spokesperson confirmed today.

“A technical examination of the scene has been conducted and investigations are ongoing," they added.

The police force has appealed for to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Any persons or motorists who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Little Island area including along the N25 Westbound between 9pm and 6am on the 9th / 10th of June 2026, is asked to make this available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510, any other Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,” they added.

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