Friends reunite as annual Longford Association London dinner returns

THE 66th Longford Association London annual dinner and dance took place at the Clayton Crown hotel in Cricklewood this month.

Over 160 guests were in attendance, including those who travelled over from Longford especially for the occasion.

Longford Association London Chairman Dan Keogh was delighted to welcome everyone to the event after a very difficult two years due to the Covid pandemic.

He also paid tribute to those who have passed away since their last dinner, held in February 2020, in particular Association Life President Paddy Cowen.

Music on the night was provided by the popular Barry Owen and his band.

See next week's print edition of the Irish Post for all the pictures from the event