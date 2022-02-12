Friends reunite as annual Longford Association London dinner returns
Frank Gill, President of the Longford Asc London and Cllr Paraic Brady, Deputy Chair of Longford County Council (Pictures by Malcolm McNally Photography)

THE 66th Longford Association London annual dinner and dance took place at the Clayton Crown hotel in Cricklewood this month.

Longford Asc London Chairman Dan Keogh (Killoe) is pictured 6th left with his wife Helen, along with Joe Roberts, Aisling Hogan, Ollie, Eamon and Paddy Keogh, Teresa Keogh-Babington, Marcus Babington, Christina Keogh and James Babington (PIC: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Over 160 guests were in attendance, including those who travelled over from Longford especially for the occasion.

Frank Gill (Drumlish), President of the Longford Asc London, his wife Mary and Anna and Tom Kane (PIC: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Longford Association London Chairman Dan Keogh was delighted to welcome everyone to the event after a very difficult two years due to the Covid pandemic.

A presentation was made by Longford Asc London Chairman Dan Keogh, right, to former Longford Asc Chairman Aiden Ganley and his wife Mary who recently moved home to Longford (PIC: Malcolm McNally Photography)

He also paid tribute to those who have passed away since their last dinner, held in February 2020, in particular Association Life President Paddy Cowen.

Longford Asc London Life President Mary McKenna (PIC: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Music on the night was provided by the popular Barry Owen and his band.

Ciaran and Lora McGann, Shane English and Diane Gill, from Drumlish and Kenagh (PIC: Malcolm McNally Photography)

See next week's print edition of the Irish Post for all the pictures from the event

