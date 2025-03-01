A ball, a wall and a world of competition — the GAA handball story

EVERY Sunday at Forest Gate, players ranging in age from teenagers to those in their sixties meet to play handball as part of the Thomas McCurtains Club.

As London’s only remaining GAA handball club, it would be easy to dismiss the sport as having little to offer the GAA scene. Yet, it is the Irish sport that GAA President Jarlath Burns believes is most likely to reach the Olympics.

I’ve played handball in London, Glasgow, South Wales, Manchester, and even a village in Devon, as well as at Forest Gate, and I meet players of this ancient game from across the world — from America to Australia and throughout Europe.

The sport's internationalism is unmatched by hurling, camogie, or Gaelic football, despite their media dominance. There are more handball courts than basketball courts in New York, and championship tournaments cater to players up to 80 years old.

Handball, though not as well-known as other GAA codes, has a deep history across Britain’s cities and towns. Its beauty lies in its simplicity.

You hit a ball against a wall with your hand until your opponent can’t return it. Yet, at the highest level, the sport demands the tactical skill of chess and the physical intensity of boxing.

This explains its widespread appeal, with dedicated courts built by James I in Scotland in 1427 and Irish navvies in South Wales constructing their own while building railroads in the 1850s.

More recently, London hosted an All-Ireland Final in 1990, where the city defeated Kerry to retain the title won the previous year. The only other time an All-Ireland final was held outside Ireland was in 1947, when New York hosted the football final.

The hosting of an All-Ireland was the culmination of efforts by Michael Collins, Sean O’Mahony, and Johnny Quinn, who in 1984 spearheaded Britain’s first-ever team entry into the World Championships in Ireland.

Led by Collins, the squad included Stephen Killeen, Sean O’Mahony, and Joe O’Brien. Facing the dominant handball nations, Ireland and the USA, the group stage proved insurmountable in small alley competition.

However, Joe O’Brien took a runner-up medal in big alley singles, defeating players from Mexico, Australia, and the USA to reach the final, where he faced Kildare’s Tom O’Rourke.

In his prime, O’Rourke defeated O’Brien, who had no access to a big alley court for training. In the GAA’s centenary year, London hosted special matches between All-Ireland and British champions.

Sean O’Mahony triumphed for Britain, while Kilkenny’s Michael Walsh and Pat O’Keefe defeated their London opponents.

Handball’s development continued as Sean O’Mahony and Michael Collins represented Britain at the 1986 World Championships in Canada, finishing third in their singles and doubles groups.

In 1989, Liam McCarthy and David MacFheorais won an All-Ireland doubles title, showcasing the value of Kilburn’s new court.

The following year, Gerard Moran and James O'Leary defended London’s doubles title in an unforgettable All-Ireland final hosted in Britain.

Sadly, this period marked the peak of British handball’s success, as Kilburn’s court was demolished and no replacement was found despite extensive efforts.

The current generation of players does not feel burdened by past achievements. In 2024, 529 competitive games took place across Britain, alongside countless training sessions, recreational matches, and informal games.

Thomas McCurtains players compete in the World Championship, Connacht Championships, Irish Nationals, All-Irelands, and tournaments across Belgium, Colombia, Czechia, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Slovakia, and the USA.

They proudly bring home silverware, but just as quickly return to coaching newcomers and sharing their love of the game.

Britain’s two primary long-format competitions are the London League, featuring 21 of the county’s top players, and the Paddy Fox Cup, a championship tournament drawing the best players from across Britain.

This year, London’s Luke Thomas achieved a rare double, winning the league against Penn Chai and the championship against Terry McElvaney.

Additionally, two blitz tournaments take place in Nelson, Wales, and London, attracting players from around the world for action-packed handball weekends.

Between games, I speak with players about their experiences. Colm Grace from Kilkenny, Christian Catano from New York, Dan Grant from London, and Penn Chai, who began playing in Edinburgh, all started at different ages in different places.

Yet, all have followed their passion for the sport across the world.

Their fondest memories revolve around winning. Colm treasures his two Senior Connacht titles for London, Dan recalls his European Championship triumph, Christian values his Welsh Open victory, and Penn relishes every hard-earned win.

Colm Grace highlights handball’s unique balance between individual and community rewards.

“It’s amazing how you can measure your progress while developing ambidextrous skills,” he explains. “The sportsmanship and camaraderie stand out, and it’s much easier to start playing compared to team sports.”

For him, handball’s international reach and its mix of social and competitive elements make it truly special.

For Christian Catano, handball is as much about fitness as it is about community.

“It’s a full-body workout that keeps me in shape,” he says. “But even more than that, it has helped me build a strong sense of belonging.”

Others, like Penn Chai, embrace both the competitive and quirky aspects of the game.

“It’s incredible to compete at world and European levels in a sport,” he remarks.

Dan Grant emphasizes handball’s accessibility and grassroots culture.

“From a sporting point of view, the focus on ambidextrous skills is unique,” he says. “Socially, it’s part of an incredible global community built from the ground up. And in terms of accessibility, no other sport is as easy to play in a built-up city.”

Handball’s future looks promising. GAA President Jarlath Burns believes it is the most likely of all Gaelic games to be included in the Olympics.

New courts, clubs, and competitions are emerging worldwide, as the sport’s appeal grows. It requires little space or funding and can be played by people from ages five to 95. Thomas McCurtains continues to champion handball in Britain, with plans for further expansion.

If you’re interested in learning more or giving handball a try, contact Britain GAA, or Thomas McCurtains GAA.

All you need is a ball and a wall. And if you’ve got another player, you’ve got yourself a game.