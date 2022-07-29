Arsene Wenger convinced a World Cup winner and three-time Olympic gold medalist to sign for Shelbourne ladies

ARSENE WENGER convinced a World Cup winner and three-time Olympic gold medallist to come out of retirement and sign for Irish side Shelbourne.

Heather O’Reilly signed for Noel King's side after advice from the legendary Arsenal boss.

O' Reilly (37) retired three years ago after a spell with North Carolina Courage, but has now opted to return to football with the Women’s National League champions.

The new Shels signing has been capped over 231 times for his country and has now moved to Dublin with her husband and two young sons.

Detailing how the chat with Wenger came about, O' Reilly said the Frenchman convinced her to lace up her boots again.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 12: Mark Wright of Team England is challenged by Heather O'Reilly of Team World XI during the Soccer Aid for Unicef 2022 match between Team England and Team World XI at London Stadium on June 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)“I played in Soccer Aid a few months ago. Arsene Wenger was my manager,” she told BBC sounds.

“We got talking after one of the sessions, and he said, ‘Heather, you are very good, you should still play’.

“I said, ‘Oh thanks Arsene, maybe. I never did play Champions League football, and it always bothered me’.

“He says, ‘You should do it. You should play’.

“I puffed out my chest, put some more thought into it, and said I was going to start having some conversations.

“Arsene Wenger was the catalyst to get me out of retirement, get the boots back on and give it a go with Shelbourne FC.”

The World Cup winner also revealed what convinced her to move to Dublin with Shels

O’Reilly added: “I felt I had more to give, and the project at Shelbourne FC caught my eye from across the Atlantic.

“Ireland is where my family came from before moving to the US, so there’s a special connection.

“I’m delighted to sign for this great club and help Shels on the journey to become one of the best teams the island of Ireland has ever seen.

“I’m relishing the chance to put on the boots again and hoping my experience and skills play a part in the pursuit of silverware.”

Shels boss Noel King said. “It’s an amazing moment for the club and for the Women’s National League as a whole to have a player of Heather’s stature.

“I think in particular, our younger players will flourish sharing the stage with a player who has seen, done and won it all.”