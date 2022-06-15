Bazunu is set to join Southampton for €18.5 million according to reports

ACCORDING TO reports today from the 42.ie Gavin Bazunu has sealed a move to the Premier League club Southampton for a fee of €18.5 million (£16m)

Bazunu has shone for Portsmouth and Ireland was said to be keen to sort out his future ahead of the new season.

The 20-year-old kept 16 clean sheets in 44 league games for the League One side and was named on the League One team of the season.



Southampton have signed contracts and paperworks with Man City to complete Gavin Bazunu deal. Done and set to be announced for £12m plus add-ons. ⚪️🔴 #MCFC



Saints have reached an agreement also with Willy Caballero to extend contract until June 2023, confirmed as per @clmerlo. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2022



The alleged fee for the former Shamrock Rovers keeper is set to rise to £16 million after add-ons. Bazunu is also reported to have had a medical today

Bazunu will join Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side and Alex McCarthy for the number one shirt at St Mary’s after Fraser Forster left to join Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer

Bazunu's current club Manchester City are keen to add a buyback clause according to reports from the Athletic last week.