Boxers Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington are Ireland's most admired athletes

Kellie Harrington and Katie Taylor (Images: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images; Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

BOXERS Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington have topped a poll to find Ireland's most admired athlete.

Undisputed lightweight world champion Taylor and Olympic Gold medallist Harrington each polled 16 per cent in Teneo's Sport and Sponsorship Index 2021.

It was an all-female top-three as newly-crowned RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year, Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore, ranked third.

Taylor won all three of her fights in 2021 to retain her WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO crowns, taking her professional record to 20-0.

Dubliner Harrington won one of Ireland's two Gold medals at Tokyo 2020 this summer with victory in the Women's Lightweight event.

She became just Ireland's third Olympic boxing champion in the process.

In March, Blackmore became the first women to both win the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and finish as the festival's leading jockey.

The following month she became the first female jockey to win the Grand National.

Completing the list were rugby star Jonathan Sexton (9 per cent), rower Paul O'Donovan, swimmer Ellen Keane, Leinster and Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong and soccer player Katie McCabe (all 4 per cent).

Also in this year's Teneo Index, soccer and Gaelic Games shared top spot as Ireland's favourite sport with 18 per cent each.

Harrington's Olympic success was named as the country's favourite sporting achievement with 20 per cent, just edging out Ireland's defeat of the All Blacks in November (19 per cent).

Ireland's Olympic contingent was named Team of the Year (24 per cent), while the event most people were looking forward to in 2022 was the Six Nations (29 per cent).

