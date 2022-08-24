Davis names 18-man squad for Wales trip for the upcoming UEFA Regions Cup Amateur friendly

Republic of Ireland Amateur International manager Gerry Davis has named an 18-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Regions Cup Amateur International friendly against Wales.



Ireland are set to travel to Colwyn Bay on Saturday, September 3 for their return fixture against Wales following their 2-1 win in the first fixture of the double-header at Turners Cross earlier this month.



Goals from Eoin Murphy and a stunner from Luke Casey secured the impressive victory at the Cross and Gerry Davis' side will be looking for a similar result on Saturday, September 3, with kick-off at 2.30pm.



Both goalscorers, Murphy and Casey, are included in the squad as well as Malahide United defender Glen Daly, who scored against the Ireland U20s in March, has recovered from injury after being ruled out of the first match.



"It was an excellent win at the Cross and we'll be looking for a similar performance over in Wales," said Ireland manager Gerry Davis.

