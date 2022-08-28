Eamon Murray has stepped down as the Meath Ladies manager

YESTERDAY EAMON MURRAY stepped down from his role with the Meath, weeks after winning a consecutive TG4 All-Ireland with the county.

Meath beat Kerry in July, two years after winning their first title in 2020.

Murray hinted about the problems Meath would face in their quest for a third crown after the game. Starlets Orlagh Lally and Vikki Wall will now play AFLW, and are seen as huge losses.

"You're probably good enough to win three or four in a row, but we won't. We'll worry about that next week," Murray told RTÉ Sport

"It was the perfect send off, and that's why it was a bit emotional for us all - it won't be easy.

"They've two All-Irelands in their pocket so they can go with pride, and their heads up. We wish them luck and look forward to them coming back - they will be back; I know they will."

A statement was released by on the Meath LGFA Facebook page on Saturday confirming his departure.

A statement confirming Murray's departure on the Meath LGFA Facebook page read: "After a lifetime of commitment and dedication to the development and progression of ladies football in the county, Eamonn Murray has decided to hang up his boots and bainisteoir bib after becoming the most decorated manager in the history of the game in Meath with 2 All Ireland Senior Championships, 1 All Ireland Intermediate Championship, Div 1, Div 2 & Div 3 National League titles, 1 Leinster Intermediate title and that's just in the past six seasons.

"Eamonn will be sorely missed by all, we would like to wish him, his wife Clare and the family the very best for the future."