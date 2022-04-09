ICYMI: Beibhinn Parsons is one of six changes for Greg McWilliams side for the Italy game in Cork
IRELAND'S HEAD COACH Greg McWilliams has named his side for the Italy game in Cork this weekend. 

He's made six changes to the side that lost 40-5 to the French last weekend. 

The TikTok Women’s Six Nations game clash against Italy at Musgrave Park will kick-off at 5pm. It will be live on RTÉ2/BBC iPlayer).

McWilliams team looks like this:

Christy Haney will get her first start after making her debut last week. She will be joined by Linda Djougang and Neve Jones in the front row. 

Captain Nichola Fryday and Sam Monaghan keep their places in the second row.

Hannah O’Connor comes into start at number 8 in the back row and Dorothy Wall will start at blindside and Edel McMahon will take up her role as openside to complete the Irish front 8

Halfback Aoibheann Reilly drops out for Kathryn Dane at scrum-half and Nicole Cronin will play out-half. 

Eve Higgins and Stacey Flood are retained in midfield

A back three of Beibhinn Parsons, who makes her first start on the left wing Lucy Mulhall switches to full-back and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe continues on the right wing. 



Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse, Katie O’Dwyer and Brittany Hogan as the forward reinforcements for Sunday, with Aoibheann Reilly, Enya Breen and Aoife Doyle completing the 23.

Ireland: Lucy Mulhall; Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Eve Higgins, Stacey Flood, Beibhinn Parsons; Nicole Cronin, Kathryn Dane; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney; Nichola Fryday (capt), Sam Monaghan; Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon, Hannah O'Connor.

Replacements: Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse, Katie O’Dwyer, Brittany Hogan, Aoife Wafer, Aoibheann Reilly, Enya Breen, Aoife Doyle.

 

