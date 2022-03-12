Ireland beat England 32-15 in Twickenham despite being second best for large parts

IRELAND JUST about beat the English 32-15 in Twickenham in a game that involved an early red card, plenty of kicks and a dominant English scrum.

Tries from Hugo Kenna, Jack Conan, Finley Bealham and James Lowe made the scoreline look like a hammering, but Ireland were made to work for their win for large parts of the game.

Marcus Smith's kicks put England within touching distance but two late tries gave the Irish a bonus point win

Before the game both sets of players and fans came together in applause in honour of Ukraine and their ongoing fight against the Russian invasion.

First half

Eddie Jones talked this week about giving Ireland a big physical battle, but that intent ended very quickly

The contest turned on it's head within a minute when Charlie Ewels tackled James Ryan with a high tackle

Ireland lost Ryan to a head injury early on for a clash with 6ft7 Ewels.The Bath lock was sent off for dangerous play within the opening 2 minutes.

This was the referee Matheiu Rayna's second red for a high tackle in a Six Nations game between Ireland and England. Bundee Aki recieved his marching orders last year, Charlie Ewels this year.

Sexton converted the resulting penalty to put Ireland 3-0

Ireland made the man advantage count with a further score when James Lowe touched down after a brillant passing move.

Dan Sheehan sets Josh van der Flier away with a lovely offload inside off the left. The Leinster man found his team-mate in space and the winger raced home to the jublant Irish away crowd.

James Lowe sprints in to score for Ireland 🍀 #GuinnessSixNations #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/QO9ZeSjhPu — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 12, 2022

Sexton converted to make it 8-0 inf front of a stunned Twickenham crowd

Ireland's confidence hit new levels when they turned over an English scrum.

The next phases of play showed Ireland's attacking intent and only for a knock on by Jamison Gibson-Park Ireland would have had a second try with Caelan Doris touching down.

Ireland's scrum felt the blow of losing Ronan Kelleher and Andrew Porter and with that lost battles with the English is the first half.

Marcus Smith converted a penalty to reduce the deficit to 3-8 on 18 minutes.

English momentum grew and a superb passing move brang Eddie Jone's side to the Irish line.

A superb maul defence from Ireland led by Cian Healy allowed the Leinster prop to steal the ball near the Irish line and start an Irish counter attack

Sexton chipped in behind, but the ball squeezeed over the line in the English 22.

Ireland struggled against the French front row power 3 weeks ago and were second best in that department.

Tadhg Beirne was penalised for offside at an England line-out.

Marcus Smith missed the penalty and Ireland's five-point lead was kept. Smith took the next penalty after Sexon was penalised for a needless offside. He made it 6-8 with 32 minutes gone.

Ireland needed to get moving again and shifted the tie back in their favour when

Gibson-Park showed initiative with the tap 'n' go, before setting up the onrushing Keenan for the second try

Johnny Sexton converted and Ireland lead 15-6 with 38 minute on the clock.

Hugo Keenan is rarely below an 8/10.



He’s not far off a 10 today.



Unbelievable performance. — Cian Tracey (@CianTracey1) March 12, 2022

Second half

Irealand were nealy in for a third try after the restart when Gibson-Park with the quick tap 'n' go at the line in for a try. Henderson knocked it on

Ireland like the first half gave away stupid penalties and gave the English another chance in the scrum.

Shortly after England got a penalty after Hugo Kennan caught a ball in the Irish 22. Marcus Smith again made it 15-12

Kennan again struggled to hold onto an England kick, which handed England a scrum in Ireland's 22.

Ireland gave away another penalty and Marcus Smith, who else converted to make it 15-15

England dominated the half and clearly saw Kennan as a weak link. Sexton converted the first Irish score of the second half

Andrew Conway brang Ireland up the 6m Enlish line and Rob Herring came very close to the try.

Johnny Sexton had a pass intercepted but the play was brought back for an Irish penalty.

Ireland nearly sealed the game with a third try when Hugo Keenan won a Garry Eoghan to carry the ball over half way.

Caelan Doris made a sensational line break but couldn't find Conor Murray.

Ireland did score a third try though when Josh van der Flier entered the English 22 with a big carry.

The ball was worked out to the right. Andrew Conway was nearly in, but Conor Murray was on hand to pick out fellow substitute Jack Conan, who plunged over the line to make it 15-25.

Suddenly Ireland played like they should have with a man advantage and scored a 4th try and secured the bonus point win

James Lowe ran a magnificent line and found by Murray Finley Bealham touched down to make it 32-15 to the Irish and to top off a crazy game in London.

Ireland got away with it in Twickenham and with that ended their drought of no wins against the English away since 2018.

Ireland win a #GuinnessSixNations classic at Twickenham ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qkqecD5HC8 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 12, 2022

Try scorers: Ireland James Lowe, Hugo Kennan Jack Conan

Penalty:Johnny Sexton

Conversion: Sexton x 4

England

Penalty: Marcus Smithx 4

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

England: Freddie Steward, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell, Marcus Smith, Harry Randall, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Charlie Ewels, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Sam Simmonds.