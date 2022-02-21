Ireland welcome back 14 players for the Italy game, James Lowe returns, Jimmy O' Brien gets first call up
IRELAND'S SQUAD for the Six Nations game against Italy will welcome back 14 players for the game this Sunday. The team completed a two day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre last Thursday and Friday.

Ireland will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing 30-24 to the French in the last round.

Leinster teammates Cian Healy, Ryan Baird, Jordan Larmour will also come back into the squad after Leinster beat Osprey's 29-7 United Rugby Championship at the RDS.

James Lowe scored a try in that game and returns to the side for the first time.

Lowe was excellent in November in the Autumn Series, where he beat his native New Zealand and followed that up with wins over Japan and Argentina.

His return gives Andy Farrell a massive selection headache with Mack Hansen performing so well on the wing. Hansen scored a wonderful try from the restart in the loss to France last week.

He will also be joined by first timer Jimmy O' Brien, who gets his first call-up.

O' Brien can play in a number of positions like fullback, on the wing, or at outside center.

The Kildare native has been excellent for his province this season.

Munster's Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Dave Kilcoyne are also back in

As are Ulster's Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, and Kieran Treadwell

While the Connacht duo of Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan also return to the team

Ireland's final 23 will be announced during the week for the Dublin affair with the Italians.

Italy have lost 34 games in a row and it could be a chance for some of Ireland's players to get run out when the sides meet on Sunday.

The last time the sides met Ireland won 48-10 in Rome.

