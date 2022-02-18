Ireland's Ronan Kelleher will miss the rest of the Six Nations
IRELAND AND Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations due a shoulder injury.

The Leinster man picked up the knock in Ireland's 30-24 defeat to France in Paris last weekend.

Kelleher has become part of one of the most exciting front rows in world rugby alongside provincial teammates Andrew Porter and Tadgh Furlong.

He made his first start for Ireland against Scotland in 2020 and has started his country’s last seven Tests.

Andy Farrell will now have Dan Sheehan and the returning Rob Herring to replace the 24-year-old when they play Italy on February 27.

A two-day training camp for a 23-man group of Ireland players has stayed with Farrell, while 14 squad members have gone back to their provinces for this weekend’s United Rugby Championship action.

A tweet from the IRFU said:

“Unfortunately Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out of the remainder of our #GuinnessSixNations campaign with a shoulder injury sustained in Paris last weekend,” read a tweet from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery, Ronan!”

Kelleher, who spent time training with the British and Irish Lions last summer, was Ireland’s top try scorer in 2021, with six scores in 10 appearances.

He became only the fourth Irishman – and the first since Denis Hickie in August 2003 – to score four tries in one match after achieving the feat in a 71-10 victory over the United States in July.

It's now up in the air if the forward will make Leinster's Champions Cup last 16 tie against Connacht on 8 April.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 06: Ronan Kelleher catches the ball during the British & Irish Lions captain's run at Cape Town Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

