Ireland's team for the Six Nations game against the Scottish is out, Andy Farrell makes three changes
Kildare , Ireland - 16 March 2022; Players, from left, Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham and Jack Conan, during Ireland rugby squad training at Carton House in Maynooth, Kildare. (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

IRELAND'S TEAM for the final Six Nations game against Scotland has been announced today by head coach Andy Farrell. 

Farrell makes three changes to the side that beat the English 32-15 last weekend in Twickenham. 

Mack Hansen comes back into the side for the first time since the France game. Iain Henderson replaces the injured James Ryan and Jack Conan replaces Munster's Peter O'Mahony who drops to the bench.

Kildare , Ireland - 16 March 2022; Mack Hansen arrives for Ireland rugby squad training at Carton House in Maynooth, Kildare. (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The team is as follows 

The front consists of the same front three that started against the English.

Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, and Tadgh Furlong retain their places for the Aviva clash against the Scottish.

The second row Ian Henderson replaces James Ryan due a head injury suffered in the opening minute of the England game.

He's joined by Tadgh Bierne, who has started every game for his country this Six Nations.

The back row will welcome back Jack Conan for Peter O' Mahony at 8 and Leinster's Caelan Doris and Josh Van Der Flier in the other posistions

The half-backs present Jamison-Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton a platform to dictate play from out-half and fly-half.

The center pairing of Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki retains their partnership for the final game.

Mack Hansen replaces Munster's Andrew Conway on the wing, while James Lowe takes to the other side.

Hugo Keenan's impressive display against England has allowed him to keep his place.

The replacements are Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Robbie Henshaw.

A win for Ireland against Scotland would see them secure the Triple Crown for the first time since 2018, and their 12th overall. if England beat France a Championship will also await the Irish

The game starts at 16.45 on Saturday 

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Robbie Henshaw.

