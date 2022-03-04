Ireland's team for the TikTok Women’s Six Nations has been confirmed, nine uncapped players come in

IRELAND'S TEAM for the TikTok Women’s Six Nations has been announced by head coach Greg McWilliams

The 38-player Ireland squad will meet at the National Team camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre this coming weekend.

According to the IRFU website McWilliams has chosen an 'exciting group of players, blending youth and international experience' to tackle sides in the competition.

Ireland will welcome nine uncapped players into the squad Anna McGann, Aoife Wafer, Emma Murphy, Christy Haney, Amanda McQuade(forwards) will also be joined by backs Aoibheann Reilly, Natasja Behan, Molly Scuffil-McCabe and Vicky Irwin.

The most notable omission's from the squad are Wasps hooker Cliodhna Moloney veteran Sene Naoupou, Gloucester's back row Anna Caplice and Leah Lyons.

Moloney was one of the most vocal critics of Anthony's Eddie's comments around the players not doing enough during the year. She accused the former Director of 'slurry spreading' on Twitter.

The IRFU have not given a reason for her omission.

Some fans have speculated that Moloney's slurry comments are the reason she's not in the squad

Commenting on his squad announcement, McWilliams said:

“I am really pleased with the balance of the squad, there is great youth and experience and I have been impressed by the form of these players in recent weeks.

“We have selected players that have the ability to go for long periods of high intensity ball in play and have a positive impact on the game. Like every selection, there is some talent missing out, and I will be keeping an eye on these and other players as we look to increase competition within the wider playing pool.

“There is great talent within the group and this is a great opportunity for us to develop its foundations and learn about what’s needed to compete at the highest level going forward.

“For now, we are just excited to start, to put our heads down and work hard. We are relishing the prospect of running out in front of our home supporters at The RDS for the first game of the Championship.”

McWilliams will name his Ireland captain in the coming weeks.

Ireland open their Six Nations campaign against Wales, before travelling to France in Round 2 on Saturday, April 2.

McWilliams’ side will play their second home game of the Championship against Italy at Musgrave Park in Cork on Sunday, April 10 (Kick-off 5pm).

The penultimate weekend sees Ireland travel to face England on Sunday, April 24, before their final home match, against Scotland, is staged at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on Saturday, April 30 (Kick-off 8pm).

Cliodhna Moloney, the Wasps hooker and one of the few Irish international players with Premiership experience, has been dropped for Ireland’s 2022 Six Nations campaign.



Ireland Women’s Squad:

Club/Province/Caps

Forwards (20):

Amanda McQuade (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)*

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(5)

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(2)

Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)(17)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)(3)

Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(8)

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(6)

Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(22)

Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(5)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(18)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)*

Grace Moore (Railway Union RFC/IQ Rugby)(1)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(10)

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(7)

Emma Murphy (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(14)

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(1)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(7)

Backs (18):

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)*

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(18)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(13)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(16)

Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(13)

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(9)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(7)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(12)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(6)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)(1)

Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(15)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(6)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(7)

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(18)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(23)

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)*

Ireland TikTok Women’s Six Nations Fixtures:

Ireland v Wales, Saturday 26th March, 4.45pm, The RDS

France v Ireland, Saturday 2nd April, 2.15pm, Stade Ernest Wallon

Ireland v Italy, Sunday 10th April, 5pm, Musgrave Park

England v Ireland, Sunday 24th April, 12pm, Mattioli Woods Welford Road