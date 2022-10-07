Ireland's WNT will play Scotland in the European second-round play-offs, heres what can happen next for Ireland
Sport

Ireland's WNT will play Scotland in the European second-round play-offs, heres what can happen next for Ireland

VERA PAUW'S Ireland will play Scotland in the upcoming European second-round play-offs after Scotland beat Austria 1-0 in their play-off on Thursday. 

Scotland substitute Abi Harrison scored the winning goal for the Scottish team. The game between the sides will be played next Tuesday. 

You'd think that beating Scotland would propel Ireland to their first major tournament in their history, but it's more complicated than that. 

For Ireland to reach the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia next year, they must become the top-two ranked team from the three play-off winners. 

The rest will enter ten-team inter-confederations in New Zealand this February. 

Ireland's group results and second round result of the play-offs results are included together to decide who automatically gets a World Cup spot. 

Ireland currently needs results to go their way if they are to make it to the showpiece event in 2023. 

If Vera Pauw's win and either Switzerland or Iceland slips up against Wales or Portugal respectively, Ireland are going to the World Cup. 

If the Swiss or Icelanders do not win in 90 minutes and the game goes to extra-time, that counts as a draw, and they'd only get one point. The same of course applies to Ireland. 

Ireland basically can have much easier  passage to the tournament, if they win and others lose in the nuts and bolts of it.

If Ireland finish third, they'll particapate in that inter-confederation playoff tournament

This is a  10-nation tournament that will determine the final three qualifiers for the World Cup. Ireland, should they end up in tournament, would be top seeds in their group, facing the winners of a game between two lower seeds – win that, and it's party time.

Current table

Ireland's game will kick off at Hampden Park at 8pm next Tuesday

See More: Football, Ireland WNT, Vera Pauw

Related

Richard Dunne feels Manchester United's players treatment of Ronaldo was like a 'testimonial' last night
Sport 42 minutes ago

Richard Dunne feels Manchester United's players treatment of Ronaldo was like a 'testimonial' last night

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Upcoming TV and final day fixtures confirmed for SSE Airtricity Premier Division have been announced
Sport 1 day ago

Upcoming TV and final day fixtures confirmed for SSE Airtricity Premier Division have been announced

By: Conor O'Donoghue

REPORT | Poland WU19 1-1 Republic of Ireland WU19
Sport 2 days ago

REPORT | Poland WU19 1-1 Republic of Ireland WU19

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

“We set out on this tour to test the players" said Emerging Ireland coach Simon Easterby
Sport 20 hours ago

“We set out on this tour to test the players" said Emerging Ireland coach Simon Easterby

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dublin Camogie are set to get tough on people who abuse match officials, clubs and fans could be banned as a result
Sport 21 hours ago

Dublin Camogie are set to get tough on people who abuse match officials, clubs and fans could be banned as a result

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Preview: Munster and Connacht have named their teams for their game in the URC this Friday
Sport 22 hours ago

Preview: Munster and Connacht have named their teams for their game in the URC this Friday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

World of Irish dancing rocked by allegations of results fixing
News 23 hours ago

World of Irish dancing rocked by allegations of results fixing

By: Connell McHugh

Galway's senior football manager Padraic Joyce will stay in the role for another three years
Sport 23 hours ago

Galway's senior football manager Padraic Joyce will stay in the role for another three years

By: Conor O'Donoghue