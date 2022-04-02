FORMER PUSKAS nominee Stephanie Roche hope's her Ireland career isn't over after Vera Pauw announced her squad to play Sweden in the upcoming World Cup qualifier.

The 32-year-old is well known to Irish football fans for her wonder goal in 2013 playing for Peamount United. She lost out to Colombia's James Rodrieguez for the Puskas in 2014.

Roche made her Irish debut in 2008, but has not been selected since 2019.

Speaking to 2FM’s Game On Roche said that she was ready for a recall

"I’ve been on standby for about a year and a half now so I don’t know". she said

"I’ve always kind of been that player, I've always tried to remain professional. Disappointing to take (not being involved) but obviously you always have to persevere.

Pauw has gone with a young side for the game against Sweden and has called up Shelbourne attacker Larkin Abbie Larkin (16) and Wexford Youths(17) Ellen Molloy

Larkin spent time with the Ireland under-17s recently, but missed out on qualification for the European Championships after a losing 4-1 to Iceland.

She's now

Speaking on the Larkin, Roche said

"Obviously Abbie is a very good, young talented player

"I don’t think she’s played too much for Shelbourne this year but she obviously showed at the last camp that she was in that she has ability.

"We’ve been at the home-based sessions together as well and you definitely can see that she has the ability to go somewhere in the future.

"Hopefully she can continue to progress as a player and I think she has a really bright future ahead of her."

Ireland plays Sweden on the 12th of April.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)