Dates and kick-off times confirmed for Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup First Round
Uncategorized

The dates and kick-off times for the Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup first round have been confirmed.All 16 fixtures will be played on the week-ending Sunday, July 31 with eight fixtures on Friday, July 29, one on Saturday, July 30 and the remaining fixtures on the Sunday.The action will get underway at the NUI Astro Maynooth as Maynooth University Town face FAI Junior Cup winners Villa FC at 7.30pm on Friday, July 29 in the first match of the round. Bangor Celtic are set to face Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium, with kick-off at 8pm on the same night before one all non-league tie between Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney on Saturday, July 30.Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup holders St. Patrick's Athletic begin their defence on Sunday, July 31 as they welcome Waterford as Sligo Rovers welcome Wexford at 6pm on Sunday in the final match of the weekend. LOITV details for all matches will be confirmed in due course.

Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup - First Round DrawFriday, July 29Maynooth University Town FC v Villa FC - 7:30pm, NUI Astro MaynoothDerry City FC v Oliver Bond Celtic FC - 7.45pm, Ryan McBride Brandywell StadiumDrogheda United FC v Athlone Town AFC - 7:45pm, Head in the Game ParkDundalk FC v Longford Town FC - 7:45pm, Oriel ParkTreaty United FC v Usher Celtic FC - 7:45pm, Markets FieldUCD AFC v Cockhill Celtic FC - 7:45pm, UCD BowlBangor Celtic FC v Shamrock Rovers FC - 8pm, Tallaght StadiumFinn Harps FC v Bohemian FC - 8pm, Finn ParkSaturday, July 30Lucan United FC v Killester Donnycarney FC - 6:30pm, O'Hanlon Park, CelbridgeSunday, July 31Bonagee United FC v Pike Rovers FC - 2pm, Dry Arch ParkSalthill Devon FC v Malahide United AFC - 2pm, Drom Soccer ParkBluebell United FC v Galway United FC - 3pm, Bluebell, Red Cow*Bray Wanderers FC v Shelbourne FC - 3pm, Carlisle GroundsSt. Patrick's Athletic FC v Waterford FC - 3pm, Richmond ParkCobh Ramblers FC v Cork City FC - 4pm, St. Colman's ParkSligo Rovers FC v Wexford FC - 6pm, The Showgrounds*subject to stadium inspection

