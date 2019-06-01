Which Irish footballers have won the Champions League/European Cup?

IT'S been eleven years since an Irishman last held the Champions League trophy aloft.

It would seem eleven is the magic number as that’s also how many boys in green have won the European showpiece over the years.

As Liverpool and Tottenham get ready to lock horns in Madrid later on tonight, we’ll take a look at every Irishman who managed to reach the top of the mountain, and like Klopp and Pochettino’s current sides, became the envy of a continent.

John O’Shea - Manchester United - 2008

He may not have featured during the match but O’Shea was an semi-regular cog in Alex Ferguson’s side in 2007/08. United beat Chelsea in the final on penalties after John Terry’s infamous slip.

Steve Finnan - Liverpool - 2005

He started the final against AC Milan and was substituted after Liverpool went 3-0 down. He wasn’t on the field for the dramatic turn around that followed, but I’m sure he enjoyed it every bit as much as the rest of them out there.

Dennis Irwin - Man United - 1999

An ever-present in Ferguson’s treble-winning side. The epitome of consistency and earns his place in history as possibly United’s greatest ever left-back.

Roy Keane - Man United - 1999

The captain missed the final due to suspension but he had a mighty hand in getting United there after a stellar performance against Juventus in the semi-final. Captain fantastic for almost a decade.

Michael Robinson - Liverpool - 1984

One of three Irishmen in Liverpool’s side that season. Only spent one year at Anfield, but what a year to pick. Came off the bench in the final victory over Roma.

Mark Lawrenson - Liverpool - 1984

His centre back pairing with Alan Hansen is one of Europe’s finest ever. Played the whole match as Liverpool won on penalties.

Ronnie Whelan - Liverpool - 1984

The midfielder was a huge part of Liverpool’s side which dominated domestically throughout the 80s. Six league titles and of course, one European Cup for his troubles. Not bad.

Steve Heighway - Liverpool - 1977, 1978

The Dublin-born winger set up two goals in the ‘77 final against Borussia Monchengladbach. He came off the bench in the final the following year as Liverpool won back to back titles.

Tony Dunne - Man United - 1968

The former Shelbourne man racked up over 500 appearances for United. Started the final as United beat a Eusebio-inspired Benfica.

Shay Brennan - Man United - 1968

Started in the same back-line as Dunne as United clinched a 4-1 victory. Later become Waterford United player-manager and won two league titles.

Charlie Gallagher - Celtic - 1967

The very first Irishman to win the trophy. He played no part in the final, but was part of the Lisbon Lions side who beat Inter Milan that year.