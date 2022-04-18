Joe Hart says Celtic must be 'humble in victory and will also be humble in defeat 'after Scottish Cup semi-final defeat
Sport

Joe Hart says Celtic must be 'humble in victory and will also be humble in defeat 'after Scottish Cup semi-final defeat

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 17: Joe Hart of Celtic is challenged by Kemar Roofe of Rangers during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match between Celtic FC and Rangers FC at Hampden Park on April 17, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

CELTIC KEEPER Joe Hart believes that Celtic 'humble in victory and will also be humble in defeat after Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers on Sunday.

Celtic lost 2-1 to Rangers after 10 minutes at Hampden Park and with that had their domestic treble hopes ended.

Left-back Greg Taylor gave Celtic the lead, but Gers substitute Scott Arfield levelled with a drive in the 78th minute to take the game to extra- time.

In the 114th minute Celtic defender Carl Starfelt turned a Calvin Bassey cross past Hart to set up a meeting with Hearts in May

Celtic are six points ahead of Rangers in the league and will now be looking to clinch the league after the defeat.

Speaking to Celtic TV, Hart said they'll accept the defeat and move on

"We're humble in victory and we will be humble in defeat.

"At the end of the day, we have stuff to play for, we've got supporters to show up for, we've got a club to represent and just because we have lost this game that won't change.

"It was a tough game. We had chances to put them away, we didn't take them and ultimately that's the story of the game.

"There's still plenty to play for. We put on a good show but not a great showing to win the game.

"Over the course of the season, we still have stuff to fight for and we are looking forward to that fight.

"We just learn from it, it's as simple as that, there's nothing more we can do - we can't take it back or replay the game.

"We are out of the cup so we can only learn from it and use it as fuel to go on.

"We've got an obvious mission between now and the end of the season and we want to complete that.

Celtic head to Ross County next and have another Old Firm game to come against Rangers if they are to complete side mission

See More: Celtic, Rangers

Related

'We just didn't have enough': Postecoglou disappointed as Celtic treble hopes dashed after Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers
Sport 1 day ago

'We just didn't have enough': Postecoglou disappointed as Celtic treble hopes dashed after Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Giorgos Giakoumakis will miss the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers
Sport 2 days ago

Giorgos Giakoumakis will miss the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ange Postecoglou praises Celtic squad as Hoops hit seven against St Johnstone
Sport 1 week ago

Ange Postecoglou praises Celtic squad as Hoops hit seven against St Johnstone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Ralf Rangnick knows Manchester United will have to be 'extremely good' for the Liverpool game
Sport 2 hours ago

Ralf Rangnick knows Manchester United will have to be 'extremely good' for the Liverpool game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

£20,000 reward offered in appeal to find missing Frank McKeever
News 1 day ago

£20,000 reward offered in appeal to find missing Frank McKeever

By: Gerard Donaghy

'We need Christ more than ever': Pope Francis calls for peace around the world in Easter address
News 1 day ago

'We need Christ more than ever': Pope Francis calls for peace around the world in Easter address

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police appeal after man in his 60s assaulted after leaving Irish Centre
News 1 day ago

Police appeal after man in his 60s assaulted after leaving Irish Centre

By: Gerard Donaghy

Vigils held around Ireland for murdered men as Garda investigate hate-related motive
News 1 day ago

Vigils held around Ireland for murdered men as Garda investigate hate-related motive

By: Gerard Donaghy