Joey Carbery fails to make the Munster team

Munster have named their team to face Stormers at DHL Stadium in Cape Town today.

Graham Rowntree's made five changes to their team that was beaten by Sharks in Durban two weeks ago.

Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, and Shane Daley start in a back three.

Antoine Frisch and Malakai Fekitoa start Munster's centres.

Joey Carbery does not make the matchday squad. Jack Crowley starts as outhalf. Conor Murray starts beside him at scrum half.

Here is your Munster team to face Stormers at DHL Stadium tomorrow 🙌(5.15pm Irish time, live on RTÉ & Premier Sports) #STOvMUN #MunsterInSA 🇿🇦 #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 14, 2023

Diarmuid Barron and tighthead prop Stephen Archer also come into the pack alongside Jeremy Loughman.

Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman start in the second row.

The side is finally completed by Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen, and Gavin Coombes.

The game starts at 5.15pm Irish time/6.15pm local and is live on RTÉ & Premier Sports.

Fullback 15. Mike Haley

Winger 14. Calvin Nash

Centres 13. Antoine Frisch 12 Malakai Fekitoa

Winger 11. Shane Daley

Out half 10 Jack Crowley, Scum half 9 Conor Murray

Front Row 1 Jeremy Loughman, 2. Diarmuid Barron, 3. Stephen Archer

Second Row 4 Jean Kleyn, 5. RG Snyman;

Back Row 6. Peter O’Mahony (C), 7. Alex Kendellen, 8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Keith Earls.