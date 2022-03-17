New Gaelic4Girls course helps youngsters 'stay healthy, build confidence and make friends'
St Colmcilles GAA club in Hertfordshire has launched Gaelic4Girls

A GAA club in Hertfordshire is supporting a new initiative designed to get more girls playing Gaelic football.

St Colmcille’s GAA Club in St Albans is taking part in the Gaelic4Girls programme – which has been launched by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) to increase participation in ladies football.

St Colmcille’s were quick to adopt the initiative into their own club offering, claiming there are many benefits for the girls who take part.

Paul Blessing, a coach with the club, told The Irish Post: “We as a club are very supportive of this LGFA-backed initiative because it is specifically aimed at girls who have never played ladies Gaelic football before, therefore bringing new girls into sport in general but specifically ladies Gaelic football.”

The eight-week programme at St Colmcilles started this week - but can be joined at any time

He added: “The programme has been designed by Dr Orlagh Farmer specifically to maximise the enjoyment of the girls and to give them the skills to join established teams at the club.”

St Colmcille’s Gaelic4Girls programme consists of eight weekly sessions, which started on Wednesday, March 16 and continue every Wednesday at the Irish Centre in Cotslandwick from 5.30pm-6.30pm.

Girls can join the programme, which costs a one-off registration fee of £12 per girl, at any point in the schedule.

The programme, which will break for two weeks over the Easter holidays, is open to girls aged 8—12 years old, who Mr Blessing claims will gain valuable skills for sport and life more generally by taking part.

There are many benefits of taking part in Gaelic games - including staying healthy and building confidence

“The obvious importance of getting more girls into sport is the health benefits,” he admits, “but there’s so much more."

“The confidence the girls get from playing sports is amazing to see, which they then bring that into other parts of their lives," he adds.

“And the social aspect in hugely underestimated, by playing sports they get to make new friends and get to hang out with them in an environment outside of school.

“Girls love the social aspect of sports.”

For more information or to sign up for the course call Paul Blessing on 07920048912 or email [email protected]

