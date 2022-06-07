Northern Ireland's Davy Morgan has become the third rider to lose his life at this year's Isle of Man TT races

NORTHERN IRISH rider Davy Morgan became the third rider to lose his life at The 2022 Isle of Man TT

This comes after French sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel, 35, died last Saturday and British Supersport rider Mark Purslow, 29, on Wednesday. Purslow suffered a fatal accident in TT qualifying after an accident at Ballagarey.

Organisers said the 52-year-old veteran suffered a fatal accident on the third and final lap on the mountain section of the course.

A statement read: 'It is with a heavy heart that the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm that Davy Morgan, 52, from Saintfield, Northern Ireland, was killed in an incident on the third and final lap of the first Supersport Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.'

"The accident occurred at the 27th Milestone on the mountain section of the course.

"Davy was a highly experienced TT competitor, having contested every TT since his debut in the 2002 Production 600 Race, and today's Supersport Race was his 80th TT start.

"Davy's TT career included a 7th-place finish in the 2006 Senior TT and a career-best 5th-place finish in the 2008 Lightweight TT.

"Davy had recorded 49 finishes which included 25 top-twenty results, and his previous performances had earned him 14 Silver Replicas and 30 Bronze Replicas.

"His best lap around the TT Mountain Course was at an average speed of 125.134mph which he set in the 2010 Senior TT.

'The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Davy's partner Trudy, his family, loved ones, and friends.'