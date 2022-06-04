Preview | Armenia v Republic of Ireland UEFA Nations League

REPUBLINC OF IRELAND are set to kick-off their UEFA Nations League campaign at the Republican Stadium where they face Armenia.



Stephen Kenny's Ireland side come into the game on the back of a positive March international window where they secured an impressive 2-2 draw against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Lithuania.



Ireland travelled to Yerevan on Wednesday and have trained in the Armenian heat on Thursday & Friday ahead of the match on Saturday, June 4, with kick-off at 2pm (5pm local time).



Match Details



Fixture: Armenia v Republic of Ireland

Competition: UEFA Nations League

Stadium: Republican Stadium, Yerevan

Date: Saturday, June 4

Kick-off: 2pm (5pm local time)

TV: RTE & Premier Sports

𝗠 𝗔 𝗧 𝗖 𝗛 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬



🆚 Armenia 🇦🇲

🏆 UEFA Nations League

📍 Republican Stadium, Yerevan

⌚️ KO 2pm (5pm local time)

📺 @RTEsoccer/@PremierSportsTV

📝 https://t.co/y0FBVvXeq6



The start of a new and important campaign 💪#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #ARMIRL pic.twitter.com/5bVSdmi0BW — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 4, 2022

Match Officials



Referee: Radu Petrescu (ROU)

Assistant 1: Radu Ghinguleac (ROU)

Assistant 2: Mircea Mihail Grigoriu (ROU)

Fourth Official: Iulian Dima (ROU)

Video Assistant Referee: Nejc Kajtazovic (SVN)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Dragoslav Peric (SVN)



Team News



Midfielder Josh Cullen has been confirmed as available by FIFA/UEFA for the match after a previous understanding that he was suspended, and he is in contention to start.



Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu had a slight back injury earlier in the week but is also in contention as Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has a fully fit squad to choose from.



What he said - Ireland manager Stephen Kenny



"(On water breaks) Maybe not. It has to be over a certain temperature to get water breaks and it is forecast to be slightly below that so we'll have to see.



"We have to adapt certain elements of our play but we don't want to make it too much of a contentious issue. We've trained and we're adapting so we want to make sure that we're ready to play.



"Obviously, the match is kicking off at 5pm, which whilst isn't 3pm, we just have to get ourselves ready and be positive in our approach to play."





What he said - Ireland captain Seamus Coleman



“Tomorrow afternoon’s game is the most important one for us trying to start on a good note.



“We know it won’t be easy, but the last 12 months have been really good as the manager touched on, the Serbia game, Portugal, Belgium.



“The team has grown in confidence and we are playing a style of football that people want to see, and we are forever improving.



“The new lads coming in as well are eager to impress, so we will start off tomorrow hoping to get all three points, play well and we will go from there. You go into any campaign wanting to do the best that you can, so that is what we will be doing.”



Watch the full press conference on FAI TV here...



Armenia v Ireland - Statistics



- This will be the third match between Armenia and Republic of Ireland in all competitions, with the Boys in Green winning the previous two encounters, both of which came during the EURO 2012 qualification campaign.



- Republic of Ireland are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions (W4 D4), since a 2-1 away to defeat to Portugal in September 2021 - they last enjoyed a longer such streak between November 2018 and October 2019 (9 games).



- Republic of Ireland have won their last two away games, as many as in their previous 19 combined (excl. neutral) – they last won three in a row on the road between March and June 2001 under Mick McCarthy.



- Armenia have won six of their 12 games in the UEFA Nations League (D3 L3), finding the back of the net in 10 of their 12 games in the competition (23).



- Republic of Ireland have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six matches, as many as in their previous 22 games combined. At the other end, Ireland have scored 13 goals in these last six games, one more than they’d scored in their previous 17 combined (12).



- Troy Parrott scored in his last appearance for Republic of Ireland versus Lithuania in March. On the day of this match, he will be 20 years and 120 days old and could become the youngest player to score in consecutive appearances for the Boys in Green since Robbie Keane (19y 230d) in February 2000.



- Chiedozie Ogbene has been directly involved in four goals in his seven appearances for Republic of Ireland (three goals, one assist). In 2021-22, Ogbene provided eight assists in all competitions for Rotherham United, as many as he’d registered in his previous four seasons combined in the top four tiers of English football.