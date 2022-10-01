Republic of Ireland WNT squad selected for FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-Off

A SELECTION of 28 players make up the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team squad for their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-Off on Tuesday, October 11th.



Manager Vera Pauw unveiled her squad at Cadbury Ireland HQ on Friday morning as the opportunity to secure a place at next summer's main event draws closer.



Ireland will be away to either Scotland or Austria, who play each other on Thursday, October 6th, in a bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

There are recalls to the squad for Niamh Farrelly, Roma McLaughlin, Isibeal Atkinson and Kyra Carusa, while Niamh Fahey and Jamie Finn return after missing the win over Slovakia that helped Ireland finish second in Group A.



Injuries rule out Savannah McCarthy, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan.



Players will report into camp on Tuesday, October 4th - given an extra day to recover from their respective club games - and preparations will begin at the FAI National Training Centre.



The squad will depart Dublin on Sunday, October 9th with the destination set for either Glasgow or Vienna.





Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)



Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)



Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Parma), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut University), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)



Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)