Scottish Open: Tee times, tv channel, and other details for the oldest and most historic golf tournament in the world

THE GENESIS Scottish Open is one of five tournaments that are part of the Rolex Series, which identifies it as one of the European Tour's premier events.

A host of the world's best golfers will attend the course in East Lothian Scotland. These include Collin Morikawa, current champion Min Woo Lee, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth, and Padraig Harrington.

Here are further details for the event starting this Thursday.

Dates

7-10 July

TV station

US viewers can watch it on the Golf Channel, while viewers in Ireland and the UK can see the 4-day event on Sky Sport Golf.

Coverage start

US coverage starts at 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m on the Golf Channel.

UK coverage starts at 12.30 on Sky Sport Golf.

Spectators can go and watch the Pro-Am which is taking place on Wednesday 6th July from 7:30am.

Course

The Renaissance Club, East Lothian Scotland

What happened last year

Min Woo Lee defeated Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in a playoff with a birdie on the first extra hole to win for the second time on the DP World.

Unbelievable @ScottishOpen. Win #2. LFG. Thanks for all the support. See you next week @TheOpen !!!❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/dLsqEio4y0 — Min Woo Lee (@Minwoo27Lee) July 11, 2021

Prize money

$8.3 million, with winner’s share being $1,333,600

Format

72-hole matchplay. One-hole playoff, if required

Further info

All other info can be found in this hyperlink