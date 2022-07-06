Scottish Open: Tee times, tv channel, and other details for the oldest and most historic golf tournament in the world

THE GENESIS Scottish Open is one of five tournaments that are part of the Rolex Series, which identifies it as one of the European Tour's premier events.
A host of the world's best golfers will attend the course in East Lothian Scotland. These include Collin Morikawa, current champion Min Woo Lee, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth, and Padraig Harrington.
Here are further details for the event starting this Thursday.
Everything you need to know this week, as the best from @DPWorldTour and @PGATOUR come together ℹ️👇#GenesisScottishOpen🏴 | #RolexSeries | #FedExCup
— Genesis Scottish Open (@ScottishOpen) July 5, 2022
Dates
7-10 July
TV station
US viewers can watch it on the Golf Channel, while viewers in Ireland and the UK can see the 4-day event on Sky Sport Golf.
Coverage start
US coverage starts at 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m on the Golf Channel.
UK coverage starts at 12.30 on Sky Sport Golf.
Spectators can go and watch the Pro-Am which is taking place on Wednesday 6th July from 7:30am.
Course
The Renaissance Club, East Lothian Scotland
What happened last year
Min Woo Lee defeated Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in a playoff with a birdie on the first extra hole to win for the second time on the DP World.
Unbelievable @ScottishOpen. Win #2. LFG. Thanks for all the support. See you next week @TheOpen !!!❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/dLsqEio4y0
— Min Woo Lee (@Minwoo27Lee) July 11, 2021
Prize money
Format
72-hole matchplay. One-hole playoff, if required
Tee-times
- Justin Harding 7:15am
- Adrian Otaegui 7:15am
- Troy Merritt 7:15am
- Nino Bertasio 7:15am
- Sean Crocker 7:15am
- Chris Kirk7:25am
- David Lipsky 7:25am
- Jason Scrivener 7:25am
- Alex Smalley 7:25am
- Jamie Donaldson 7:25am
- Rikard Karlberg 7:25am
- Jhonattan Vegas 7:35am
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout 7:35am
- Joohyung Kim 7:35am
- Harris English 7:35am
- Aaron Rai 7:35am
- Victor Perez 7:35am
- Brandon Wu 7:45am
- Scott Hend 7:45am
- Andy Sullivan 7:45am
- Russell Knox 7:45am
- Luke Donald 7:45am
- Rasmus Hojgaard 7:45am
- Ryan Palmer 7:55am
- Charley Hoffman 7:55am
- Ashun Wu 7:55am
- Joaquin Niemann 7:55am
- Haotong Li 7:55am
- Ewen Ferguson 7:55am
- K.H. Lee 8:05am
- Sebastian Soderberg 8:05am
- Johannes Veerman 8:05am
- Jon Rahm 8:05am
- Scottie Scheffler 8:05am
- Viktor Hovland 8:05am
- Sepp Straka 8:15am
- Joel Dahmen 8:15am
- Mikko Korhonen8:15am
- Jordan Spieth 8:15am
- Cameron Smith 8:15am
- Tyrrell Hatton 8:15am
- J.J. Spaun 8:25am
- Kristoffer Broberg 8:25am
- Steven Brown 8:25am
- Sam Burns 8:25am
- Justin Rose 8:25am
- Nicolai Hojgaard 8:25am
- Keith Mitchell 8:35am
- Jonathan Caldwell 8:35am
- Daniel van Tonder 8:35am
- Corey Conners 8:35am
- Adrian Meronk 8:35am
- Dean Burmester 8:35am
- Lucas Herbert 8:45am
- Dylan Frittelli 8:45am
- Sami Valimaki 8:45am
- Keegan Bradley 8:45am
- Alexander Bjork 8:45am
- Grant Forrest 8:45am
- Gary Woodland 8:55am
- Rafa Cabrera Bello 8:55am
- Guido Migliozzi 8:55am
- Luke List 8:55am
- Garrick Higgo 8:55am
- Stephen Gallacher 8:55am
- Cameron Tringale 9:05am
- Mito Pereira 9:05am
- Shubhankar Sharma 9:05am
- Wyndham Clark 9:05am
- Chris Wood 9:05am
- Matthieu Pavon 9:05am
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat9:15am
- Tapio Pulkkanen 9:15am
- Matthew Jordan 9:15am
- Doug Ghim 9:15am
- Callum Tarren 9:15am
- Jazz Janewattananond9:15am
- Ryan Armour 9:25am
- Marc Warren 9:25am
- Matthew Southgate 9:25am
- Mackenzie Hughes 12:25pm
- Maximilian Kieffer 12:25pm
- Jaekyeong Lee 12:25pm
- Branden Grace 12:25pm
- Ian Poulter 12:25pm
- Harold Varner III 12:35pm
- Cameron Young 12:35pm
- Daniel Gavins 12:35pm
- Maverick McNealy 12:35pm
- Matt Wallace 12:35pm
- Thomas Detry 12:35pm
- Jason Kokrak 12:45pm
- Rickie Fowler 12:45pm
- Padraig Harrington 12:45pm
- Kurt Kitayama 12:45pm
- James Morrison 12:45pm
- Jordan L Smith 12:45pm
- Billy Horschel 12:55pm
- Sungjae Im 12:55pm
- Ryan Fox 12:55pm
- Anirban Lahiri 12:55pm
- Brandon Stone 12:55pm
- Connor Syme 12:55pm
- Xander Schauffele 1:05pm
- Min Woo Lee 1:05pm
- Robert MacIntyre 1:05pm
- Robert Streb 1:05pm
- Thomas Bjorn 1:05pm
- Marcus Kinhult 1:05pm
- Matt Fitzpatrick 1:15pm
- Collin Morikawa 1:15pm
- Will Zalatoris 1:15pm
- Erik van Rooyen 1:15pm
- Kalle Samooja 1:15pm
- Marcus Armitage 1:15pm
- Justin Thomas 1:25pm
- Hideki Matsuyama 1:25pm
- Tommy Fleetwood 1:25pm
- Lucas Glover 1:25pm
- Marc Leishman 1:25pm
- John Catlin 1:25pm
- Max Homa 1:35pm
- Patrick Cantlay 1:35pm
- Francesco Molinari 1:35pm
- Nick Watney1:35pm
- Nacho Elvira 1:35pm
- Thriston Lawrence 1:35pm
- Tom Hoge 1:45pm
- Si Woo Kim 1:45pm
- Thorbjørn Olesen 1:45pm
- Sebastian Munoz 1:45pm
- Jorge Campillo 1:45pm
- Joachim B Hansen 1:45pm
- Stewart Cink 1:55pm
- Henrik Stenson 1:55pm
- Danny Willett 1:55pm
- Nick Taylor 1:55pm
- Francesco Laporta 1:55pm
- Jeff Winther 1:55pm
- Matt Kuchar 2:05pm
- Alex Noren 2:05pm
- Adri Arnaus 2:05pm
- Richie Ramsay 2:05pm
- Andrea Pavan 2:05pm
- Antoine Rozner2:05pm
- Matthew NeSmith 2:15pm
- David Horsey 2:15pm
- Joakim Lagergren 2:15pm
- Brian Harman 2:15pm
- David Law 2:15pm
- Jack Senior 2:15pm
- Stephan Jaeger 2:25pm
- Wil Besseling 2:25pm
- Maverick Antcliff 2:25pm
- Patrick Rodgers 2:25pm
- Fabrizio Zanotti 2:25pm
- Masahiro Kawamura 2:25pm
- Andrew Novak 2:35pm
- Edoardo Molinari 2:35pm
- Bio Kim 2:35pm
Further info
All other info can be found in this hyperlink