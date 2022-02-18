Six Nations chiefs have quashed talk of South Africa joining the competition in 2025

SPECULATATION AND rumours about South Africa replacing Italy in the Six Nation in 2025 have been refuted by Six Nations organizers.

The World Cup winners are currently locked into the Rugby Championship ,where they play New Zealand and Australia every year.

Italy are one of the main players in the Six Nations despite having such a poor record. Their involvement gives them power to veto any move if it was to go ahead.

The other idea being touted around is a Seven Nations competition, where Italy remain and South Africa join.

The plan was for South Africa to enter the Six Nations with CVC backing, the private equity firm who bought a £365million stake in the Six Nations and the United Rugby Championship financing the move.

Any drastic change to the competition has been been ended with Six Nations officials distancing themselves from any reports.

A statement from tournament organizers said:

“Six Nations Rugby, comprising the six Unions and Federations and CVC, wish to confirm that they are not entertaining any discussion nor developing any plans to add or replace any participating Union.

“All its energy is focused on the current strategic discussions regarding the July and November international windows and structure of the global season, and to ensure a positive outcome for the development of the game.

Italy's last win in the championship came in 2015 when they beat Scotland 22-19 at Murrayfield.

Last week's defeat to England brings their total to 34 defeats in a row in the men's championship. The u20 side fared better beating Grand Slam champions England 6-0.