Six Nations chiefs have quashed talk of South Africa joining the competition in 2025
Sport

Six Nations chiefs have quashed talk of South Africa joining the competition in 2025

GQEBERHA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 21: Makazole Mapimpi of South Africa scores a try during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Gqeberha, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

SPECULATATION AND rumours about South Africa replacing Italy in the Six Nation in 2025 have been refuted by Six Nations organizers.

The World Cup winners are currently locked into the Rugby Championship ,where they play New Zealand and Australia every year.

Italy are one of the main players in the Six Nations despite having such a poor record. Their involvement gives them power to veto any move if it was to go ahead.

The other idea being touted around is a Seven Nations competition, where Italy remain and South Africa join.

The plan was for South Africa to enter the Six Nations with CVC backing, the private equity firm who bought a £365million stake in the Six Nations and the United Rugby Championship financing the move.

Any drastic change to the competition has been been ended with Six Nations officials distancing themselves from any reports.

A statement from tournament organizers said:

“Six Nations Rugby, comprising the six Unions and Federations and CVC, wish to confirm that they are not entertaining any discussion nor developing any plans to add or replace any participating Union.

“All its energy is focused on the current strategic discussions regarding the July and November international windows and structure of the global season, and to ensure a positive outcome for the development of the game.

Italy's last win in the championship came in 2015 when they beat Scotland 22-19 at Murrayfield.

Last week's defeat to England brings their total to 34 defeats in a row in the men's championship. The u20 side fared better beating Grand Slam champions England 6-0.

See More: Italy, Six Nations, South Africa

Related

Your guide to the Women's Six Nations 2022
Sport 1 month ago

Your guide to the Women's Six Nations 2022

By: Conor O'Donoghue

One of Italy or Portugal will not be going to Qatar as draw is made for the 2022 World Cup
Sport 2 months ago

One of Italy or Portugal will not be going to Qatar as draw is made for the 2022 World Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Re-live: Ireland's Robbie Brady's Goal v Italy - 'lost for words' in emotional Euro 2016 post-match interview
Sport 7 months ago

Re-live: Ireland's Robbie Brady's Goal v Italy - 'lost for words' in emotional Euro 2016 post-match interview

By: David Yip

Latest

Adam Idah is out for the rest of the season and will miss Ireland's upcoming fixtures
Sport 3 hours ago

Adam Idah is out for the rest of the season and will miss Ireland's upcoming fixtures

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Race director Micheal Masi has been sacked for his role in the final day of last year's F1 season
Sport 21 hours ago

Race director Micheal Masi has been sacked for his role in the final day of last year's F1 season

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Schools in seven counties to close tomorrow ahead of Storm Eunice
News 21 hours ago

Schools in seven counties to close tomorrow ahead of Storm Eunice

By: Connell McHugh

Tyrone Teenager Nick Griggs breaks Irish U20 1500m indoor record with time of 3.43.71
Sport 22 hours ago

Tyrone Teenager Nick Griggs breaks Irish U20 1500m indoor record with time of 3.43.71

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ryanair announces seven new routes from Cork airport
Travel 23 hours ago

Ryanair announces seven new routes from Cork airport

By: Connell McHugh