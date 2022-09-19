SQUAD UPDATE | Four called-into U21 squad

Republic of Ireland Under-21 Manager Jim Crawford’s has called-up Burnley's Dara Costelloe, NAC Breda’s Anselmo Garcia MacNulty and St. Patrick’s Athletic duo Adam O’Reilly (pictured) and David Odumosu.The four players will join the group ahead of Friday’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Off First Leg against Israel at Tallaght Stadium. They replace Barnsley’s Luca Connell, Como 1907’s Liam Kerrigan, Sheffield Wednesday’s Mark McGuinness and Cork City’s David Harrington who have all been ruled out of the play-offs through injury.
SQUAD UPDATE | Adam O'Reilly, David Odumosu, Dara Costelloe and Anselmo Garcia MacNulty called-up to U21s squad 🇮🇪#IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne
— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 19, 2022
Limerick-native Costelloe is called into his first Ireland squad while O’Reilly returns to an Irish squad for the first-time since he featured for the Men’s Under-19s in November 2019. Garcia McNulty and Odumosu return to the U21s fold for the first time this year having been in squads earlier in the campaign. The squad met up in Dublin on Sunday and will train at Abbotstown this week. Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad Goalkeepers:
Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers), David Odomosu (St. Patrick’s Athletic)Defenders: Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Anselmo Garcia McNulty (NAC Breda, on loan from Wolfsburg), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), Joe Redmond (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City) Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Aston Villa), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Adam O’Reilly (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell) Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Venezia, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Dara Costelloe (Burnley),Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (MK Dons, on loan from Rotherham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (Port Vale, on loan from West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Bradford City, on loan from Aston Villa) UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Offs (all times are Irish time) Friday, September 23 | Ireland U21 v Israel U21, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin, KO 7pm Tuesday, September 27 | Israel U21 v Ireland U21, Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel KO 7pm