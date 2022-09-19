SQUAD UPDATE | Four called-into U21 squad

Republic of Ireland Under-21 Manager Jim Crawford’s has called-up Burnley's Dara Costelloe, NAC Breda’s Anselmo Garcia MacNulty and St. Patrick’s Athletic duo Adam O’Reilly (pictured) and David Odumosu.



The four players will join the group ahead of Friday’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Off First Leg against Israel at Tallaght Stadium.



They replace Barnsley’s Luca Connell, Como 1907’s Liam Kerrigan, Sheffield Wednesday’s Mark McGuinness and Cork City’s David Harrington who have all been ruled out of the play-offs through injury.

Limerick-native Costelloe is called into his first Ireland squad while O’Reilly returns to an Irish squad for the first-time since he featured for the Men’s Under-19s in November 2019.



Garcia McNulty and Odumosu return to the U21s fold for the first time this year having been in squads earlier in the campaign.



The squad met up in Dublin on Sunday and will train at Abbotstown this week.



Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad



Goalkeepers: