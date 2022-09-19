SQUAD UPDATE | Four called-into U21 squad
Sport

SQUAD UPDATE | Four called-into U21 squad

27 May 2022; Adam O'Reilly of St Patrick's Athletic during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and St Patrick's Athletic at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland Under-21 Manager Jim Crawford’s has called-up Burnley's Dara Costelloe,  NAC Breda’s Anselmo Garcia MacNulty and St. Patrick’s Athletic duo Adam O’Reilly (pictured) and David Odumosu. The four players will join the group ahead of Friday’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Off First Leg against Israel at Tallaght Stadium.  They replace Barnsley’s Luca Connell, Como 1907’s Liam Kerrigan, Sheffield Wednesday’s Mark McGuinness and Cork City’s David Harrington who have all been ruled out of the play-offs through injury.

Limerick-native Costelloe is called into his first Ireland squad while O’Reilly returns to an Irish squad for the first-time since he featured for the Men’s Under-19s in November 2019. Garcia McNulty and Odumosu return to the U21s fold for the first time this year having been in squads earlier in the campaign. The squad met up in Dublin on Sunday and will train at Abbotstown this week. Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad Goalkeepers:

Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers), David Odomosu (St. Patrick’s Athletic)Defenders: Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Anselmo Garcia McNulty (NAC Breda, on loan from Wolfsburg), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), Joe Redmond (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Aston Villa), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Adam O’Reilly (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell)Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Venezia, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Dara Costelloe (Burnley),Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (MK Dons, on loan from Rotherham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (Port Vale, on loan from West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Bradford City, on loan from Aston Villa) UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Offs (all times are Irish time)Friday, September 23 | Ireland U21 v Israel U21, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin, KO 7pmTuesday, September 27 | Israel U21 v Ireland U21, Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel KO 7pm

Related

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will play for Dublin next year
Sport 12 minutes ago

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will play for Dublin next year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Postecoglou says Celtic 'never got going' as Hoops suffer first league defeat in a year
Sport 19 hours ago

Postecoglou says Celtic 'never got going' as Hoops suffer first league defeat in a year

By: Gerard Donaghy

Brendan Rodgers accepts Leicester's 6-2 loss at Tottenham will increase pressure on him
Sport 1 day ago

Brendan Rodgers accepts Leicester's 6-2 loss at Tottenham will increase pressure on him

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

10 classic Irish riddles to keep you busy
News 1 hour ago

10 classic Irish riddles to keep you busy

By: Jack Beresford

Crowds gather in Dublin for anti-abortion rally
News 16 hours ago

Crowds gather in Dublin for anti-abortion rally

By: Gerard Donaghy

President and Taoiseach pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster
News 22 hours ago

President and Taoiseach pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in his 50s dies after collision with Luas tram in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Man in his 50s dies after collision with Luas tram in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

The Catholic church in Irish history and in context
News 1 day ago

The Catholic church in Irish history and in context

By: Mary Kenny