Three changes have been made to the Ireland team for the second test against Japan this weekend

IRELAND'S TEAM for the second test against Japan was released this week.

Three changes have been made to the side that won 57-22 last Saturday.

Former England international Jo Brown will make her debut in the backrow.

Laura Feely will start at loosehead prop ahead of Katie O’Dwyer

Grace Moore makes her first Ireland start at number eight.

Ireland's backline is unchanged

Jess Keating, and Barnhall utility back Emma Tilly could make their debuts

Nicole Fryday captains the side again from the second row

McWilliams speaking on the announcement said: “We were really pleased with last weekend’s victory, and it was a reward for the hard work the whole group have put in over the course of the summer programme, but the focus for us has been on improving, growing and being better on Saturday.

“This week has been a test of our resilience as there is no doubt the first Test took a huge amount out of the group, and as we go on this journey together, we’ll learn a lot about the demands of Test match rugby. We’ve already grown hugely over the course of this Tour, and we’re excited about the team selected for this weekend.

“It is a great chance for us to explore our depth further and give players the opportunity they deserve for their hard work and commitment and I’m looking forward to seeing how they perform in the green jersey.

Coverage of the game will start at 10.40 on TG4 from.

The game in Japan August 27 will kick off at 11pm Irish time

Your Ireland line up for Saturday's second Test against Japan in Tokyo! ✊#JapanTour2022 | #NothingLikeIt — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 25, 2022

Starting XV

Fullback 15. Méabh Deely

Winger 14. Natasja Behan

Centre's 13. Aoife Dalton, 12. Enya Breen

Winger 11. Aoife Doyle

Out half 10. Dannah O’Brien Scrumhalf 9. Ailsa Hughes

Front row 1. Laura Feely, 2. Neve Jones, 3. Linda Djougang

Second row4. Hannah O’Connor, 5. Nichola Fryday,

Backrow 6. Jo Brown, 7. Edel McMahon, 8. Grace Moore

Replacements

Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse, Katie O'Dwyer, Taryn Schultzer, Jess Keating, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Leah Tarpey, Emma Tilly