Tributes as Irish ladies' GAA footballer passes away aged just 26

TRIBUTES are pouring in for former Tipperary ladies' footballer Rachel Kenneally, who has tragically passed away at the age of just 26.

Rachel was part of the Tipperary side that reached the All-Ireland Ladies' Intermediate final in 2013.

She also played in a National league Division 2 final in 2010, and was a Munster minor B championship winner in 2009 and 2010.

The current Tipperary ladies' football manager Shane Ronayne paid tribute to Kenneally on Twitter, after the tragic news emerged this morning.

"On behalf of everybody involved with the Tipperary senior squad, I would like to express our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Rachel Kenneally, our former player, team-mate and friend," he said.

“We are all proud to have had the opportunity to coach and play with Rachel, and very privileged to have known her as a person.

“She was a fantastic player and a wonderful character, full of life, humour and great courage.

“She will be sorely missed but forever remembered."

A native of Ballyglass, Tipperary Town, Rachel was also a Giles Cup medallist in 2012 with Lierick's Mary Immaculate College, where she studied to become a primary school teacher.

She made her debut with the Tipperary senior team in 2009, and played for five years until 2014.

LGFA President Marie Hickey said: "All of us at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association are deeply saddened to learn of Rachel’s untimely passing.

"Rachel was a wonderful servant to Tipperary ladies football and her club, Aherlow.

"A committed and talented player, Rachel wore the blue and gold of her county and the green and gold of her beloved Aherlow with distinction for many years.

"Rachel marked herself out as a brilliant underage player before going on to represent Tipperary at the highest level, appearing on All-Ireland final day in 2013.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Rachel’s family and friends at this very sad time."