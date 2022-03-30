Usain Bolt joins Irish esports organisation WYLDE as co-owner

THE WORLD'S fastest man Usain Bolt has joined Irish esports organisation WYLDE, in what is the sprinter's first entry into the fastest growing spectator sport in the world.

Bolt will be doing as co-owner, and will support WYLDE's mission to identify, empower and support talent whilst adopting a strong commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

Based in Dublin, Ireland, WYLDEwas founded two years ago by Steve Daly, a former investment banker at JP Morgan, and David Cronin, former President & Chief Executive of the American Ireland Funds and a founding shareholder of Irish technology success story, QUMAS.

Having retired from elite sprinting in 2017, Usain joins WYLDE at a time when esports is rapidly establishing itself as central to mainstream entertainment. As co-owner and an active member of the leadership team, Usain will be involved in a range of activities focused on elevating WYLDE’s growing brand.

"WYLDE is on a journey to becoming one of the biggest brands in the fastest growing sport in the world," Bolt said.

"In esports, like in track & field, it’s critical to have that competitive, winning mentality. I look forward to working with the WYLDE leadership team to help our players to reach their potential, while also taking care of their physical and mental wellbeing".

WYLDE currently has teams competing in some of the biggest titles in the world including Rainbow Six Siege, Valiant, Rocket League and FIFA.

The organisation is already represented by winning teams in UK & Ireland, Germany and France and has recruited professional players, academy athletes and content creators across 16 countries, reflecting the global nature of esports.

WYLDE co-founder David Cronin said:

"Usain coming on board takes WYLDE to the next level. With his vast competitive experience and Olympic-winning mentality, his guidance will be invaluable as we continue to build professional structures to support the development of our players".

With esports predicted to attract 1 billion worldwide viewers by 2025, it is now the fastest growing spectator sport in the world.

For the first time, esports athletes will be competing at both the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Esports Championship in 2022, highlighting its rapidly growing global popularity.

In 2021, WYLDE also established an academy to inspire and nurture gaming talent by organising community tournaments, providing professional coaching to young talent, and hosting a number of WYLDE Bootcamps across Europe.

In partnership with its newest shareholder Usain Bolt, WYLDE plans to host a Jamaican bootcamp later in 2022.