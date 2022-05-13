Aer Lingus recommences direct flights to LA

AER LINGUS takes off for LA with the restart of its direct service from Ireland today, 12 May, for the first time since March 2020.

The City of Angels is now easily accessible with daily direct flights from Dublin to LAX, making Are Lingus the only airline offering direct flights between Ireland and the west coast of America.

Flights being at €329 each way as part of a return trip, including taxes and charges.

Speaking on the route restart, Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus said;

“We are delighted to be resuming our Los Angeles route for the first time since March 2020 and reuniting friends, family and businesses. Los Angeles is a hugely popular and important route for Aer Lingus and now with daily connections to both Los Angeles and San Francisco, Aer Lingus are the only carrier connecting customers to the West Coast of USA reaffirming our commitment to building our transatlantic connections.’’

The move follows on from to San Francisco recommencing on 25 February.

Flights to Seattle are set to return five times weekly from 7 July, and flights to Miami from 21 October.