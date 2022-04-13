Dublin Airport second most stressful airport in Europe, research finds

DUBLIN AIRPORT is the second most stressful airport in Europe, according to analysis of passenger reviews and tweets.

Sentiment scores and the number of delays to luggage, security and WiFi ratings were taken into account by The Digital PR hub at Legacy Communications to find out which airports are most likely to stress out passengers this Easter.

It discovered that Dublin Airport is the second most stressful airport in Europe, second only to Heathrow Airport in London.

The airport has come under fire in recent weeks for delays due to staff shortages.

It received a total stress score of 114.9 and a delay rate of 94.83%. Sentiment analysis also placed the airport on -221.

Dublin Airport's lowest score was in relation to satisfaction reviews with its lounges, receiving 64%, and its highest in relation to getting to the airport and checking in with 81% each.

Heathrow received a stress score of 145.5, and Manchester Airport similarly came in third position with 113.6.

Other airports on the list include Gatwick Airport in seventh position and Stansted Airport in thirteenth position.

To get an overall stress score Legacy analysed the annual number of passengers, rate of delays, social media sentiment and passenger reviews to figure out which of Europe’s airports are the most stress-inducing.

The only one of London’s airports to crack the top fifteen in passenger satisfaction reviews for WiFi, check-in, security and more was Heathrow with a score of 78%.

Heathrow also ranked number one in negative sentiment social media analysis with a score of -263. Meanwhile, Gatwick landed itself in third place for overall flight delays with a score of 96.17.