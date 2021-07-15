Remote Irish beach named one of the best in the world, beating beaches in Hawaii and Fiji
Remote Irish beach named one of the best in the world, beating beaches in Hawaii and Fiji

ONE OF Ireland's most spectacular beaches has received international recognition-- and not for the first time.

Anyone who has taken a trip to the Emerald Isle's magnificent west coast will know the majesty of the rugged cliffs, wild waves, rolling hills, and gorgeous, sandy beaches-- but there's one in particular that stands out above all the rest.

The world-famous Keem Bay, hidden away on County Mayo's Achill Island, boasts some of the most incredible views not just in Ireland, but the world over: a white strand, green-blue waters almost tropical in its appearance-- and a secret view from the top.

Now international travel magazine Big 7 Travel have named the iconic hidden strand as being one of the best in the world, beating out famous beaches in Hawaii, Polynesia, Fiji and more.

Keem Bay on Mayo's Achill Island

The prestigious travel magazine named Mayo's Keem Bay as the 11th-best beach in the world, praising its " breathtaking rural and sheltered beach surrounded by cliffs on Ireland’s largest island – Achill Island".

"Its gleaming white sand rivals tropical islands and the water is superbly clear," they write, adding:

"The sun might not always be shining, but when it does it’s world-class. And yes, it’s beautiful even on a rainy day."

We can certainly attest to that-- The Irish Post named Keem Bay as one of the best beaches in Ireland to spend the day whatever the weather, as even rain and wind just emphasises the wild, isolated strand's beauty.

Keem Bay has also been previously named Ireland's favourite seaside spot, as well as the 3rd-best beach in the world by Condé Nast.

The gorgeous hidden gem just barely missed out on the top 10, with the Bahamas, the Maldives, Mexico, Seychelles, Iceland, the Philippines, Turks and Caicos, Cyprus, Australia and Norway beating the Mayo strand to the top spots.

You can check out the full list of Big 7 Travel's '50 Best Beaches in the World' here.

