Two Irish locations feature in list of world’s most action-packed road trips

TWO locations in Ireland feature in a list of the top ten most action-packed road trips in the world.

The Causeway Coastal Route in Northern Ireland and the Ring of Kerry in the south both feature in the rankings.

Compiled by travel insurance providers InsureandGo, the list features the road trips which offer the most landmarks and attractions to see along the way.

Top of the list is The Peak District in England, which boasts 11.3 attractions for every 10 km of journey.

Speaking of their findings, Chris Rolland, CEO at InsureandGo explained: “Road trips are a fantastic way to explore a country, whether you’re joining an organised bus tour, or renting a car to explore on your own terms.

“While many routes worldwide are already celebrated for being some of the world’s most picturesque, we were curious to discover which ones are jam-packed with exciting landmarks and attractions, and which offer more remote experiences where it’s the scenery and nature that really shines.”

The Top 10 Most Action-Packed Road Trips

The Peak District, England – an average of 11.3 attractions for every 10 km

This spectacular road trip weaves its way through beautiful English countryside, and includes highlights like the historic village of Bakewell, home of the world-famous Bakewell Pudding, the grand Chatsworth House(a historic home on many a traveller’s bucket list), and even one of the world’s most famous theme parks, Alton Towers.

Black Forest High Road (Schwarzwaldhochstraße), Germany - an average of 11.2 attractions for every 10 km

A whirlwind journey through Germany’s magical Black Forest, this enchanting journey takes road trippers through scenic pine forests, and past the mystical Lake Mummelsee, a glacial lake that sits at over 1,000mabove sea level. Tourists can also stop off in many of the route’s traditional Gasthäuser (German taverns) to sample the Black Forest Gateau, which originated in the region.

The Hana Highway, USA - an average of 9 attractions for every 10 km

A tropical Hawaiian route that winds through rainforest and waterfalls, the Hana Highway showcases some of Hawaii’s epic nature and scenery. Anyone driving along the route should seek to stop off at some of the many attractions, like Waimoku Falls or the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens.

The Amalfi Coast Drive, Italy - an average of 9 attractions for every 10 km

Notoriously one of the most scenic road trips in the world, the infamous SS 163 road that this route followswas originally built by the Romans. It traverses the glistening Amalfi Coast and is in fact a UNESCO World Heritage site itself. With postcard-perfect views and attractions like the Emerald Grotto and the Cathedral of St. Andrew, this Italian journey is perfect for road trippers looking for an action-packed adventure.

The Causeway Coastal Route, Northern Ireland - an average of 7.6 attractions for every 10 km

Another breathtaking coastal route, this Northern Irish drive showcases some of the most rugged nature the UK has to offer. With plenty of stop off attractions like the magnificent UNESCO-listed Giant’s Causeway, and Cushendun Caves, famously featured in Game of Thrones, any visitor on the route won’t leave disappointed.

La Route des Vins d’Alsace, France - an average of 6.4 attractions for every 10 km

As one of France’s oldest wine routes, this picturesque drive explores over 100 French villages chock full of vineyards producing world-renowned wines. Travellers can stop off to visit the likes of the Château du Haut-Koenigsbourg and Barr, a French commune known as the wine capital of the region, to sample Alsace’swell-known Rieslings and Pinot Gris.

The Highland Tourist Route, Scotland - an average of 5.7 attractions for every 10 km

Another UK feature, the Highland Tourist Route in Scotland sees people travel from Aberdeen to Inverness. Inverness, known as the capital of the Highlands, has a vibrant cultural scene and serves as a gateway to the world-famous Loch Ness. Ancient castles, whisky distilleries and plenty of glistening lochs showcasesome of Scotland’s stunning scenery and culture.



The Florida Keys Road Trip, USA - an average of 4.5 attractions for every 10 km

Travellers taking on the Florida Keys Road Trip will travel along the Overseas Highway (U.S. Route 1),crossing 42 bridges over turquoise waters. Highlights include snorkelling at Key Largo’s Coral Reef, the only living coral barrier reef in the continental U.S., visiting Ernest Hemingway’s home in Key West, and tasting the region’s famous Key Lime Pie.

The Coastal Way, Wales - an average of 4.3 attractions for every 10 km

Hugging the beautiful west coast of Wales, this route is a scenic drive that stretches over almost 300 km of rugged coastline, the Irish Sea and even dolphin watching hotspots. With UNESCO World Heritage sites like Harlech Castle too, this epic drive offers travellers beautiful scenery and Welsh culture galore.

The Ring of Kerry, Ireland - an average of 4.2 attractions for every 10 km

Europe’s eighth entry into the top 10, this classic Irish route is packed full of attractions and is part of the much larger Wild Atlantic Way. Highlights include Killarney National Park, Ireland’s first national park, which is home to natural wonders like the Tor Waterfall, and spots where visitors can spot puffins along the coastline.