Business leaders turn out for TLICN networking event

BUSINESS leaders came out in force for the latest event hosted by The London Irish Construction Network (TLICN).
A full house turned up for the networking session held at Balls Brothers in the City of London earlier this month.
There was a late change to proceedings when the planned guest speaker was unable to attend due to illness, but a number of construction industry figures stepped in instead to deliver a range of presentations.
Marc Duszynski (Guncast Pools and Wellness), Vince Dignam (City of London Corporation), Russell Landy (Guncast Pools and Wellness) and TLICN Director Frank O'Hare. (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
The planned ‘In conversation with Pat Gallagher, founder and chairman of the Gallagher Group Ltd' event has been postponed for a later date, the TLICN confirmed.
Further informaiton about the TLICN and its future dates can be found here.
Scroll down fore more images from the event...
Phil Beausang and Tom Lyons from Byrne Brothers (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Martin Ruddy (MRE Utilities), Catherine Orpen-Galis (Orpen Design Solutions) and Roberto Serrecchia (Arbuthnot Latham) (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Frank Hughes (LSG), Andy Rogers (Rogers Associates) and William Dalton (LSG) (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Bridie Cunningham (Portman Scott), Roisin Murtagh (South London Drones) and Mairead Liston (Cavendish Professionals) (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Guest speaker Andy Curtin from Construction Wave (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
LtoR: Catherine Orpen-Galis (Orpen Design Solutions), TLICN Directors Frank O'Hare and Sean Daly, Roisin Murtagh (South London Drones), Nicola Barden (BSF Solid Surfaces), John Hunt (Enterprise Ireland), Sam Hunkin (Best Environmental Solutions) and TLICN Director Mary Pottinger (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Gerry Waldron from the Embassy of Ireland and Noel Byrne from The Hire Service Company (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Catherine Orpen-Galis (Orpen Design Solutions), Martin Mockler (Evans Mockler) and Sarah Finucane (Footworks London) (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
