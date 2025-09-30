Business leaders turn out for TLICN networking event

BUSINESS leaders came out in force for the latest event hosted by The London Irish Construction Network (TLICN).

A full house turned up for the networking session held at Balls Brothers in the City of London earlier this month.

There was a late change to proceedings when the planned guest speaker was unable to attend due to illness, but a number of construction industry figures stepped in instead to deliver a range of presentations.

The planned ‘In conversation with Pat Gallagher, founder and chairman of the Gallagher Group Ltd' event has been postponed for a later date, the TLICN confirmed.

Further informaiton about the TLICN and its future dates can be found here.