DHL renew sponsorship deal supporting Irish rugby

DHL has renewed its sponsorship of the Irish Rugby Football Union, claiming the brands share a commitment to ‘high performance and teamwork”.

It was confirmed this week that DHL Express Ireland had renewed their longstanding partnership with the IRFU.

The renewed agreement will see the firm remain as the Official Logistics Partner to the sports organisation, providing it with “world-class international shipping expertise and operational support”, it confirmed on March 24.

“Renewing our partnership with the IRFU reflects our deep pride in supporting Irish rugby and the communities it inspires,” Mike Farrell, MD at DHL Express Ireland, said.

“Both organisations share a commitment to high performance, resilience, and teamwork,” he added.

“We look forward to continuing to deliver excellence together — whether that’s on the pitch or through the logistics solutions that help keep teams moving worldwide.”

Billy Murphy, IRFU’s Chair of Commercial & Marketing, said they were “delighted” to renew the agreement.

“DHL Express Ireland has been a trusted and valued partner of Irish Rugby for many years,” he explained.

“Their expertise, professionalism and commitment to excellence mirror the standards we set across all areas of the game,” he added.

“We look forward to building on the strong foundations of our partnership and achieving even more together in the years ahead.”

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