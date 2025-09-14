Irishman Jarlath Finnegan joins Manchester-based construction and utilities services firm Bethell Group

IRISHMAN Jarlath Finnegan has been appointed Joint Group Managing Director of Manchester-based construction and utility services company, Bethell Group.

Finnegan brings a wealth of leadership experience from the infrastructure, utilities and telecoms sectors, previously leading national scale-ups and transformation programmes.

It is hoped the newly-created role will power Bethell Group's continued growth and evolution, strengthening its leadership team for the future.

"I'm delighted to be joining Bethell at such an exciting point in its growth journey," said Finnegan.

"The company's reputation for in-house delivery is truly unique within the infrastructure and green energy sectors and I'm looking forward to working with the team to help shape the next chapter of this remarkable 160-year story."

Finnegan's initial priorities include leading the rollout of the group's new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

He will also collaborate with the Construction and Utility Services senior leadership teams to maximise opportunities in high-growth markets.

Finnegan will work closely alongside Tim Kilroe, who will move into a similar Joint Group Managing Director role to shape and execute the group's long-term strategy.

It will focus on accelerating business transformation and driving forward Bethell's ambitious 10-year growth plan.

Finnegan's appointment also forms part of Bethell's longer-term succession planning as the business continues to expand.

Welcoming the new appointment, Kilroe said: "Bringing Jarlath into the business marks an important step in building the next generation of leadership at Bethell.

"His experience in scaling up businesses and driving operational transformation will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve.

"I'm pleased to welcome him on board and look forward to working closely together in the years ahead."